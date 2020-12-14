Turkey ends nationwide weekend coronavirus curfew

  • December 14 2020 08:51:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey ended a nationwide weekend curfew early on Dec. 14 aimed at helping to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The curfew began on Friday at 9 p.m. (1800GMT) and ended on Monday at 5 a.m. local time (0200GMT).

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Nov. 30 announced new coronavirus restrictions, including a curfew on weeknights and full weekend curfews.

Some sectors including production, supply, health and agriculture are exempt, said Erdoğan.

Supermarkets, grocery stores, butchers and dried fruit shops operate between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekends.

Bakeries are also open during weekend curfews.

Restaurants, meanwhile, only offer delivery service between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The announcement came after a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey.

The curfews will continue until a new decision is taken.

