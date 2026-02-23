South Korea and Brazil sign deals on K-beauty, trade

SEOUL
Brazilians could more easily get their hands on coveted "K-beauty" products under a deal struck Monday during President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's state visit to South Korea.

Lula and South Korean leader Lee Jae Myung signed a slew of agreements with the Brazilian president in Seoul, covering everything from agriculture to business cooperation.

Lee singled out a memorandum of understanding to boost regulatory cooperation in the health sector, which could ease barriers for K-beauty skincare products shipped to South America.

K-beauty products "will become even more accessible to Brazilian consumers," Lee said.

South Korea has emerged as a major player in the global cosmetics industry, exporting billions of dollars worth of skincare products every year.

Brazil is one of the largest markets for beauty products in the world.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Lee noted that annual trade between the two countries exceeded $10 billion.

Brazil and South Korea had also "agreed to elevate our bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership," Lee added.

The Brazilian leader had visited South Korea during his first term in 2005.

Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1959, Brazil has become South Korea's largest trading partner in South America.

In 2025, South Korea was Brazil’s fourth-largest trading partner in Asia and the fifth-largest destination for Brazilian exports to the region.

Brazil is one of South Korea's largest trading partners in South America.

South Korea is the 19th-largest investor in Brazil, with an estimated stock of $8.8 billion in 2024.

