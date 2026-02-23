Bitcoin fall as investors pull off from speculative assets

Bitcoin fall as investors pull off from speculative assets

BANGKOK
Bitcoin fall as investors pull off from speculative assets

This photo taken on February 12, 2026 shows a Vietnamese cryptocurrency investor looking at the latest cryptocurrencies values on a laptop in Hanoi. AFP

Bitcoin tumbled as much as 5 percent early Monday, dropping below $65,000.

The sell-off has been driven by investors pulling out of speculative assets and concerns about future cryptocurrency regulation.

The original cryptocurrency, pitched as “digital gold,” has lost nearly half of its value since Oct. 6, when it hit a record high of $126,210.50,

“U.S. tariff policy will continue to be a source of uncertainty for markets as traders attempt to price in the implications of what is still a movable feast,” Benjamin Picton of Rabobank said in a commentary.

Discouraging reports showing slowing U.S. economic growth and accelerating inflation drew a relatively muted response.

The reports highlight the Federal Reserve's dilemma over interest rates, but did not change traders’ expectations much for what the Fed will ultimately do. Traders are still betting that the Fed will lower rates at least twice this year, according to data from CME Group.

Lower interest rates would give the economy and investment prices a boost, but they also risk worsening inflation. Fed officials said at their last meeting that they want to see inflation fall further before they would support cutting rates further.

In other dealings early Monday, the price of gold rose 1.9 percent, while the price of silver was up 5.4 percent.

Falls, Investors,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

    UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

  2. Army helicopter crashes in central Iran, killing four

    Army helicopter crashes in central Iran, killing four

  3. Galatasaray looks to finish the job against Juventus

    Galatasaray looks to finish the job against Juventus

  4. Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week

    Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week

  5. China acts against Japanese companies over military ties

    China acts against Japanese companies over military ties
Recommended
Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week

Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week
China acts against Japanese companies over military ties

China acts against Japanese companies over military ties
Panama wrests control of canal ports from Hong Kong group

Panama wrests control of canal ports from Hong Kong group
Ukraine needs $588 billion to rebuild from Russian invasion

Ukraine needs $588 billion to rebuild from Russian invasion
Antalya braces for tourism boom with Ramadan, Easter holidays

Antalya braces for tourism boom with Ramadan, Easter holidays
Rising gold prices impact Türkiye’s current account deficit

Rising gold prices impact Türkiye’s current account deficit
Türkiye emerges as AI powerhouse in its region

Türkiye emerges as AI powerhouse in its region
WORLD UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

London police released former ambassador Peter Mandelson on bail in the early hours of Tuesday, in a probe into his ties to disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, only days after ex-prince Andrew was arrested.
ECONOMY Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week

Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney heads to India this week pushing to double trade and mend fractured ties, his first stop on an Asia-Pacific tour that also includes Australia and Japan as he seeks to reduce reliance on the United States.
SPORTS Galatasaray looks to finish the job against Juventus

Galatasaray looks to finish the job against Juventus

Galatasaray has the upper hand as it enters Feb. 25’s Champions League playoffs second leg against Juventus in a dominant position, carrying a three-goal advantage and the momentum of a historic first-leg performance.  
﻿