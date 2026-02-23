EU again delays hotly debated 'Made-in-Europe' plans

The EU executive has again delayed presenting a fiercely contested plan to favour European companies over foreign rivals in key sectors, pushing it back to March 4 to give more time for talks, officials said Monday.
The proposal was expected Thursday but there has been strong pushback from some EU states and senior officials inside the European Commission over the plans.
The cabinet of EU industry chief Stephane Sejourne, who will present the proposal, said it hoped "this additional week of internal discussions will allow to make the proposal even more rock-solid".
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney heads to India this week pushing to double trade and mend fractured ties, his first stop on an Asia-Pacific tour that also includes Australia and Japan as he seeks to reduce reliance on the United States.