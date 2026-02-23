Higher traffic fines set to deter illegal taxi services in Türkiye

ANKARA

Higher traffic fines introduced under a law recently enacted by the Turkish parliament are expected to deal a major blow to illegal taxi operations, according to representatives of the country’s licensed taxi sector.

Under the revised regulations, drivers carrying passengers without a municipal permit may face fines of up to 100,000 ($2,281) Turkish Liras, while those operating outside the scope of an existing license could be fined 46,000 liras ($1,049).

Driving licenses of offenders will also be confiscated for 30 days, with repeat violations within one year resulting in doubled fines.

Mehmet Yiğiner, head of a drivers and federation, TŞOF, said that licensed transport operators comply with tax, permit and regulatory requirements, while illegal operators do not.

“Illegal taxi services create serious tax losses and unfair competition,” Yiğiner said. “This means taking income away from legally operating drivers.”

Yiğiner noted that penalties for illegal transport already include temporary license confiscation but said the new sanctions would strengthen deterrence.