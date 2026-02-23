Türkiye launches probe into major social media platforms over child data safety

Türkiye launches probe into major social media platforms over child data safety

ANKARA
Türkiye launches probe into major social media platforms over child data safety

Türkiye’s data protection authority has opened an ex officio investigation into six major social media platforms as part of a broader push to strengthen safeguards for children online.

In a statement, the Personal Data Protection Authority (KVKK) said it has initiated a formal review of TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, X and Discord.

The inquiry focuses on how these platforms process children’s personal data and what measures they have in place to mitigate digital risks.

Authorities said the decision was taken under the principle of the “best interests of the child,” emphasizing concerns over privacy, data processing practices and exposure to potential harms in digital environments.

The investigation comes as Türkiye moves closer to introducing comprehensive regulations governing children’s access to social media.

Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş said on Feb. 15 that the government is nearing implementation of new measures amid growing concern over the impact of constant digital stimulation on minors.

At the center of the government’s plans is a draft law that would place direct legal responsibility on social media companies for protecting minors.

Under the proposal, platforms would be required to prevent users under 15 from opening accounts or accessing services and to establish effective filtering systems to shield children from harmful content.

Türkiye has also expanded digital safety tools, launching a website and mobile application that offer guidance for families and allow emergency alerts at the push of a button.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

    UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

  2. Army helicopter crashes in central Iran, killing four

    Army helicopter crashes in central Iran, killing four

  3. Galatasaray looks to finish the job against Juventus

    Galatasaray looks to finish the job against Juventus

  4. Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week

    Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week

  5. China acts against Japanese companies over military ties

    China acts against Japanese companies over military ties
Recommended
Türkiye, partners condemn Israeli West Bank measures as ‘de facto annexation’

Türkiye, partners condemn Israeli West Bank measures as ‘de facto annexation’
DEM Party denies plans to change name, structure amid peace bid

DEM Party denies plans to change name, structure amid peace bid
Türkiye set to launch dual-track entry for top high schools amid boarding shortages

Türkiye set to launch dual-track entry for top high schools amid boarding shortages
Turkish doctors turn to combat sports amid rising violence in hospitals

Turkish doctors turn to combat sports amid rising violence in hospitals
Türkiye to establish invasive alien species list, monitoring system

Türkiye to establish invasive alien species list, monitoring system
Istanbul trains household dogs for disaster search and rescue

Istanbul trains household dogs for disaster search and rescue
MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report

MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report
WORLD UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

London police released former ambassador Peter Mandelson on bail in the early hours of Tuesday, in a probe into his ties to disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, only days after ex-prince Andrew was arrested.
ECONOMY Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week

Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney heads to India this week pushing to double trade and mend fractured ties, his first stop on an Asia-Pacific tour that also includes Australia and Japan as he seeks to reduce reliance on the United States.
SPORTS Galatasaray looks to finish the job against Juventus

Galatasaray looks to finish the job against Juventus

Galatasaray has the upper hand as it enters Feb. 25’s Champions League playoffs second leg against Juventus in a dominant position, carrying a three-goal advantage and the momentum of a historic first-leg performance.  
﻿