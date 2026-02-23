Türkiye launches probe into major social media platforms over child data safety

ANKARA

Türkiye’s data protection authority has opened an ex officio investigation into six major social media platforms as part of a broader push to strengthen safeguards for children online.

In a statement, the Personal Data Protection Authority (KVKK) said it has initiated a formal review of TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, X and Discord.

The inquiry focuses on how these platforms process children’s personal data and what measures they have in place to mitigate digital risks.

Authorities said the decision was taken under the principle of the “best interests of the child,” emphasizing concerns over privacy, data processing practices and exposure to potential harms in digital environments.

The investigation comes as Türkiye moves closer to introducing comprehensive regulations governing children’s access to social media.

Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş said on Feb. 15 that the government is nearing implementation of new measures amid growing concern over the impact of constant digital stimulation on minors.

At the center of the government’s plans is a draft law that would place direct legal responsibility on social media companies for protecting minors.

Under the proposal, platforms would be required to prevent users under 15 from opening accounts or accessing services and to establish effective filtering systems to shield children from harmful content.

Türkiye has also expanded digital safety tools, launching a website and mobile application that offer guidance for families and allow emergency alerts at the push of a button.