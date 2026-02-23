Istanbul’s January air pollution drops 36 pct year-on-year

Istanbul’s January air pollution drops 36 pct year-on-year

ISTANBUL
Istanbul’s January air pollution drops 36 pct year-on-year

Air pollution levels in Istanbul fell significantly in January, with particulate matter concentrations declining by 36 percent compared with the same month last year, according to a recent academic study.

Conducted by Istanbul Technical University (İTÜ), data for the analysis were obtained from air quality monitoring stations operated by the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry and the Istanbul Municipality.

The findings show that the average particulate matter (PM10) concentration measured at 24 monitoring stations fell to 26.5 micrograms per cubic meter in January 2026, down from 41.5 micrograms per cubic meter in January 2025. Compared with December’s average of 35.6 micrograms, January’s figure also marked a 26 percent improvement.

In January 2026, the highest particulate matter concentration was recorded at the Kağıthane 1 station, measuring 46.4 micrograms per cubic meter. Tuzla and Sancaktepe followed with 44 and 39.8 micrograms, respectively. The lowest pollution level was observed at the Sultangazi 1 station, at 8.4 micrograms per cubic meter. Measurements at Büyükada and Sarıyer stood at 11.8 and 15 micrograms, respectively.

Of the 24 stations analyzed, particulate pollution declined at 21 locations, increased at two and remained unchanged at one. The sharpest decrease was recorded at Sultangazi 1, where pollution dropped by 83 percent year-on-year, followed by Kadıköy (53 percent) and Bağcılar (52 percent).

The increases were observed at Yenibosna (35 percent) and Arnavutköy (25 percent).

Evaulating the results, İTÜ Meteorological Engineering Professor Hüseyin Toros underlined that meteorological conditions were the main driver behind the recent improvement. “There has been no significant change in emission sources compared to last year,” he said, noting that schools were on midterm break in both periods and industrial activity continued.

“January this year was more rainy than last year.” Rain and wind, he explained, help disperse pollutants and enhance air quality.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

    UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

  2. Army helicopter crashes in central Iran, killing four

    Army helicopter crashes in central Iran, killing four

  3. Galatasaray looks to finish the job against Juventus

    Galatasaray looks to finish the job against Juventus

  4. Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week

    Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week

  5. China acts against Japanese companies over military ties

    China acts against Japanese companies over military ties
Recommended
Türkiye, partners condemn Israeli West Bank measures as ‘de facto annexation’

Türkiye, partners condemn Israeli West Bank measures as ‘de facto annexation’
DEM Party denies plans to change name, structure amid peace bid

DEM Party denies plans to change name, structure amid peace bid
Türkiye set to launch dual-track entry for top high schools amid boarding shortages

Türkiye set to launch dual-track entry for top high schools amid boarding shortages
Turkish doctors turn to combat sports amid rising violence in hospitals

Turkish doctors turn to combat sports amid rising violence in hospitals
Türkiye to establish invasive alien species list, monitoring system

Türkiye to establish invasive alien species list, monitoring system
Istanbul trains household dogs for disaster search and rescue

Istanbul trains household dogs for disaster search and rescue
MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report

MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report
WORLD UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

London police released former ambassador Peter Mandelson on bail in the early hours of Tuesday, in a probe into his ties to disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, only days after ex-prince Andrew was arrested.
ECONOMY Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week

Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney heads to India this week pushing to double trade and mend fractured ties, his first stop on an Asia-Pacific tour that also includes Australia and Japan as he seeks to reduce reliance on the United States.
SPORTS Galatasaray looks to finish the job against Juventus

Galatasaray looks to finish the job against Juventus

Galatasaray has the upper hand as it enters Feb. 25’s Champions League playoffs second leg against Juventus in a dominant position, carrying a three-goal advantage and the momentum of a historic first-leg performance.  
﻿