Turkey distributes protective supplies to NATO staff

  • May 16 2020 10:26:40

İZMİR
Turkish defense officials on May 15 distributed protective health supplies to soldiers stationed at a NATO Allied Land Command based in İzmir.

In a statement, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said it distributed the supplies to 320 allied staff of 23 NATO member countries as part of the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On May 14, the country's vice president said Turkey had sent medical aid to over 80 countries to fight the novel coronavirus.

Noting that these countries mainly requested face masks, gloves, and respirators, Fuat Oktay said nearly 70% of countries worldwide had asked Ankara for assistance.

