Turkey delivers medical aid to UK to help fight virus

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

A Turkish military cargo plane carrying medical supplies for use against the coronavirus pandemic departed on April 10 for the U.K.

"At the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkish Armed Forces aircraft that will transport to United Kingdom the medical aid supplies prepared by Turkey’s Health Ministry to be used in the fight against COVID-19 has departed Etimesgut/Ankara," the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

The medical aid supplies also carried on a message for the people of the U.K., saying: "After hopelessness, there is so much hope and after darkness, there is the much brighter sun. Rumi."

The aid package carried to the U.K. by Turkey includes protective masks and overalls.

On April 8, U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab thanked Turkey in a phone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu for sending medical supplies to help the country deal with the coronavirus pandemic,

according to diplomatic sources.

Raab said the move is an "indication of a strong friendship between the two countries."

Turkey sends medical aid to Libya

Turkey on April 10 also sent medical supplies to Libya to help fight the novel coronavirus.

"At the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as part of the preventative measures against COVID-19 virus, medical supplies were sent to our Libyan brothers and our military training cooperation and consultancy teams who are on duty in the region," the Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Turkey has been helping a number of countries to step up their fight against the coronavirus pandemic. It also sent medical aid to five Balkan countries including Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Kosovo on April 8, as well as to Italy and Spain- the countries in Europe worst-hit by the virus- last week.