Turkey criticizes US report on terrorism

  • December 18 2021 07:00:00

ANKARA
Turkey’s fight against terrorist organizations such as the PKK, DHKP-C and ISIL and its “effective contributions” to international efforts in this field were “not evaluated fairly” in the 2020 Country Report of Terrorism of the U.S Department of State, the Foreign Ministry said on Dec. 17.

“It is seen that the report reflects an incomplete and biased approach in this regard,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgiç said in a written statement.

Turkey carries out its fight against terrorism based on law, without making any distinction between terrorist organizations, and sensitively observes the balance between security and rights and freedoms, said Bilgiç.

“For this reason, the claim that rights and freedoms were restricted disproportionately and without justification in the aforementioned report is baseless and unacceptable,” said the statement.

