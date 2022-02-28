Turkey continues phone diplomacy over war in Ukraine

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Feb. 27 spoke over the phone with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and discussed the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and the provision of a ceasefire, the Foreign Ministry has said.

Their discussion comes after a series of phone conversations by Çavuşoğlu with relevant parties of the war between Russia and Ukraine, including their foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba, respectively.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, also had a phone conversation on Feb. 28 and discussed the latest developments in Ukraine. According to the ministry, Akar told Reznikov that Ankara would continue working for peace in the region while continuing its humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Reznikov also thanked Akar for both humanitarian aid and peace efforts by Turkey.

Ankara has been making attempts to contribute efforts for declaring a ceasefire between Kiev and Moscow. Turkey also makes humanitarian aid for the Ukrainian people and demarches for a humanitarian corridor into the war zone.

Turkey has recently decided to implement the wartime provisions of the Montreux Convention for passage through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits.

Çavuşoğlu on Feb. 27 said Russia’s military operation in Ukraine has turned into a war and Turkey will act accordingly over its straits in line with the convention.

“Under these conditions, we will apply the Montreux agreement. Article 19 is pretty clear. In the beginning, it was a Russian attack and we evaluated it with experts, soldiers and lawyers. Now it has turned into a war. This is not a military operation; it is officially a state of war,” he told private broadcaster CNN Türk on Feb. 27.

In this case, of course, Turkey will “apply the Montreux agreement this way,” he said.

He recalled that the warships of littoral states can return their fleet to their bases through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits and Turkey cannot prevent this passage.

“Here it is clear whether the [concerned] ship is registered to the base, there should be no abuse. She should not be involved in war after saying she will go back to the base while passing through the Bosphorus,” the minister stated.

Vessels of war belonging to belligerent Powers shall not, however, pass through the Straits except in cases arising out of the application of Article 25 of the present Convention, and in cases of assistance rendered to a State victim of aggression in virtue of a treaty of mutual assistance binding Turkey, concluded within the framework of the Covenant of the League of Nations, and registered and published in accordance with the provisions of Article 18 of the Covenant,” says the article 19 of the convention.

“Notwithstanding the prohibition of passage laid down in paragraph two above, vessels of war belonging to belligerent powers, whether they are Black Sea Powers or not, which have become separated from their bases, may return thereto,” says the same article.