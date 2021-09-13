Turkey condoles with Philippines over victims of typhoon

  • September 13 2021 08:59:00

Turkey condoles with Philippines over victims of typhoon

ANKARA
Turkey condoles with Philippines over victims of typhoon

Turkey offered its condolences on Sept. 12 to the Philippines after Typhoon Jolina struck the country, killing at least 17 people.

"We are saddened to learn that Typhoon Jolina (Conson), which hit the Philippines, has caused the loss of many lives, injuries as well as material damage," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Twenty-four people were injured while seven are still missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council of the Philippines.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives as well as to the friendly people and government of the Philippines and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the ministry added.

Around 9,000 buildings were damaged and transportation was disrupted.

More than 313,000 people were affected in total.

Diplomacy,

WORLD Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities

Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

    Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

  2. Anti-vaxxers in Turkey meet in 'Great Awakening Rally'

    Anti-vaxxers in Turkey meet in 'Great Awakening Rally'

  3. Ancient Hittite temple to be unearthed

    Ancient Hittite temple to be unearthed

  4. Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2021

    Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2021

  5. Turkey, US work in good faith to solve problems in Afghanistan: Defense chief

    Turkey, US work in good faith to solve problems in Afghanistan: Defense chief
Recommended
Turkey, Azerbaijan, Pakistan start joint military exercises

Turkey, Azerbaijan, Pakistan start joint military exercises
Turkey, US work in good faith to solve problems in Afghanistan: Defense chief

Turkey, US work in good faith to solve problems in Afghanistan: Defense chief
Intl efforts needed to resolve refugee matter: Turkish FM

Int'l efforts needed to resolve refugee matter: Turkish FM
Turkey welcomes agreement on formation of government in Lebanon

Turkey welcomes agreement on formation of government in Lebanon
Turkey once again strongly condemns 9/11 terror attacks

Turkey 'once again strongly condemns' 9/11 terror attacks
Turkey rejects Arab League’s ‘unfounded’ resolutions

Turkey rejects Arab League’s ‘unfounded’ resolutions
WORLD Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities

Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities

Women in Afghanistan can continue to study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, but classrooms will be gender-segregated and Islamic dress is compulsory, the Taliban government’s new higher education minister said on Sept. 12.
ECONOMY Hepsiburada, TÜBİTAK to launch AI research center

Hepsiburada, TÜBİTAK to launch AI research center

The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) and D-Market Electronic Services and Trading, the company behind Turkish e-commerce giant Hepsiburada, will jointly establish an artificial intelligence center, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said on Sept. 12.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fight to earn 2-2 draw with Galatasaray at home

Trabzonspor fight to earn 2-2 draw with Galatasaray at home

Trabzonspor fought hard to secure a 2-2 draw with Galatasaray in a Turkish Süper Lig showdown on Sept. 12, an upsetting result for the Lions.