Turkey condoles with India over deadly floods

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey on July 24 extended its condolences to India over the loss of lives in recent floods and landslides in the western Maharashtra state.

"We are deeply saddened that the floods and landslides in the Maharashtra province of India have caused the loss of more than 100 lives” and left dozens missing and several others injured, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We extend our condolences to the people and Government of India and to the families of those who lost their lives, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," it added.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on Saturday morning, Vijay Wadettiwar, the state's relief and rehabilitation minister, said: "Till [July 23] evening, 136 people have died in rain-related incidents."

Maharashtra and other Indian states are currently witnessing monsoon rains that have caused flood-like situations in many areas and left thousands of people stranded in the state.