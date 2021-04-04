Turkey condemns terror attacks in Somalia

  • April 04 2021 10:27:00

Turkey condemns terror attacks in Somalia

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey condemns terror attacks in Somalia

Turkey on April 3 strongly condemned deadly terror attacks in Somalia.

“We are saddened to receive the news that many soldiers and civilians lost their lives in Somalia today [April 3] in the terrorist attacks targeting the Somali National Army troops and innocent civilians,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We strongly condemn these heinous terrorist attacks and offer our sincere condolences to the friendly and brotherly government and people of Somalia,” the statement added.

“We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives in the attacks and speedy recovery to the wounded,” it read.

“Turkey will continue with determination to stand by the government and people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism,” the statement added.

Earlier on Saturday, a Somalian official said that at least 76 militants were killed when a fierce fighting broke out in southwestern Somalia between terrorist group al-Shabaab and the military.

Al-Shabaab claimed that it killed over 47 government soldiers in the attack on the Bariire military base and seized several military vehicles.

Separately, four teenagers and an infant were killed and at least four more people were injured in a suicide attack in Somalia’s capital on Saturday evening.

A suicide bomber blew himself up near a busy restaurant in Mogadishu’s Shangani district, according to police spokesperson Sadaq Adan Ali.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the al-Shabaab terror group has been behind most recent attacks in the Somali capital.

MOST POPULAR

  1. 'Natural aquarium' in Sivas attracts visitors

    'Natural aquarium' in Sivas attracts visitors

  2. 'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

    'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

  3. Turkey slams 'offensive stamp' by Greek Cyprus

    Turkey slams 'offensive stamp' by Greek Cyprus

  4. Turkey releases weekly provincial virus statistics

    Turkey releases weekly provincial virus statistics

  5. Nationwide weekend curfews resume

    Nationwide weekend curfews resume
Recommended
Turkey expresses concern over Jordans arrests of ex-officials

Turkey expresses concern over Jordan's arrests of ex-officials
Turkish, Bahraini foreign ministers talk over phone

Turkish, Bahraini foreign ministers talk over phone
Turkey slams offensive stamp by Greek Cyprus

Turkey slams 'offensive stamp' by Greek Cyprus
Ezidis unable to return to Sinjar due to PKK: Turkish envoy

Ezidis unable to return to Sinjar due to PKK: Turkish envoy
Turkey wants a Cyprus that stands on its own feet: VP Oktay

Turkey wants a Cyprus that stands on its own feet: VP Oktay

Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss cooperation

Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss cooperation
WORLD Myanmar death toll mounts amid protests, military crackdown

Myanmar death toll mounts amid protests, military crackdown

Security forces in central Myanmar opened fire on anti-coup protesters on April 3, killing at least two people according to local media. A human rights group said mounting violence since the Feb. 1 military takeover has killed at least 550 civilians.
ECONOMY Turkish, Australian firms ink deal on defense sector

Turkish, Australian firms ink deal on defense sector

Repkon, a Turkish company operating in the metal forming sector, has agreed to partner with Australian firm, Titomic, to produce barrels.
SPORTS Leicester defender Çağlar Söyüncü in Turkey with coronavirus

Leicester defender Çağlar Söyüncü in Turkey with coronavirus

Leicester defender Çağlar Söyüncü contracted the coronavirus while away playing for Turkey and he remains in his home country.