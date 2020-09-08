Turkey condemns deadly terror attack in Tunisia

Turkey condemned a deadly terror attack in the North African nation of Tunisia that claimed a security officer, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sept. 7.

“We are saddened to receive the news that a member of the National Guard lost his life and another was injured, as a result of an attack at a security checkpoint in Sousse, Tunisia, on Sept. 6, 2020, which was claimed by Daesh [ISIL] terrorist organization,” the ministry said in a statement.

“We wish Allah’s mercy upon the security personnel who lost his life in this heinous attack, a swift recovery to the injured officer, and extend our condolences to the brotherly people of Tunisia,” the ministry added.

On Sept. 7, ISIL terrorist group claimed the knife attack in the Tunisian coastal city of Sousse.

In a statement, the Tunisian Interior Ministry said suspected militants on Sunday rammed their vehicle into a National Guard checkpoint in the Mediterranean city.

The ministry said two officers were stabbed by the attackers, leaving one dead and another injured. The Tunisian authorities said three militants were shot dead in the attack.

Since 2013 Tunisia has suffered a number of terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of scores of security and military personnel and foreign tourists.

In March 2016, ISIL launched an attack on a Tunisian National Guard station in the city of Ben Gardane, close to the Libyan borders, leaving 12 Tunisian security personnel dead, along with 55 militants.

