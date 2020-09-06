Turkey 'concerned' over Serbia’s moving embassy to Jerusalem

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey Sept. 5 expressed "deep concern" over Serbia’s decision to relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"We call on all countries to abide by the U.N. resolutions adopted on this matter, respect the historical and legal status of Jerusalem, and refrain from steps that will make the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict even more difficult," said the Foreign Ministry in a written statement.

It recalled that the annexation of Jerusalem by Israel was rejected by the international community and the U.N.

"It has been repeatedly emphasized in various U.N. resolutions that the Palestinian issue can only be solved with the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestine state on the basis of the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital," it underlined.

Any country’s moving its embassy to Jerusalem would be a clear violation of international law, it added.

Turkey’s response came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sept. 4 that Serbia agreed to move its embassy to the contested city in July.

Serbian and Kosovar leaders met in a U.S.-sponsored two-day dialogue in Washington where they reached an historic milestone- agreeing to normalize economic ties.

Serbia and Kosovo signed separate agreements with the US in which Serbia agreed to move its embassy to Jerusalem. Kosovo and Israel agreed to normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties.

Serbia also agreed to open a commercial office in Jerusalem in September.

Turkey urges Kosovo against opening Jerusalem embassy 

Turkey on Sept. 6 also urged Kosovo against opening an embassy in Jerusalem, saying doing so would undermine U.N. resolutions and hurt the Palestinian cause.

“We call on the leadership of Kosovo to abide by these [UN] decisions to refrain from such steps that would undermine the historical and legal status of Jerusalem and may also prevent Kosovo from being recognized by other states in
the future,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement cited various U.N. resolutions stressing that the Palestinian issue can only be solved with an independent, sovereign, and geographically continuous Palestinian state, with its capital in East Jerusalem,
based on the pre-1967 borders.

On Sept. 5, Kosovar President Hashim Thaci tweeted: “I welcome the announcement of Israeli PM [Benjamin] Netanyahu about the genuine intention to recognize Kosovo and establish diplomatic relations. Kosovo will keep its promise to place its diplomatic mission in Jerusalem.”

Also on Twitter, Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti made the same pledge. Turkey said it was “disappointing” that the majority-Muslim state is considering such a step, which would “constitute a clear violation of international law.”

Turkey, one of the first countries to recognize Kosovo in 2008, has given wholehearted support for Kosovo’s international recognition, the statement added.

“However, we do not find it right to build this process against international law and especially on the suffering of the Palestinian people, whose lands are under occupation,” the statement added.

