Turkey concerned over Israel's new settlements move

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey on Jan. 12 expressed concern over Israel's plans to build new illegal settlements in Palestine's occupied West Bank.

"The move is the latest example of the illegitimate practices of Israel that it accelerated before the new administration takes office in the US," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

"It is obvious that Israel is trying to prevent the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with geographical integrity and to eliminate the possibility of a two-state solution with these settlement activities," the ministry said.

It urged the international community to show the "necessary pressure" on Israel to end such acts, which disregard international law, especially the UN resolutions.

It also called on the community to oppose Israel's aggressive actions against Palestinians.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the construction of 800 new settlement units in the occupied West Bank.

"We are happy to announce today that 800 new apartments have been built in Judea and Samaria," Netanyahu tweeted, using the biblical name for the West Bank. "We are here to stay [so that] we continue to build the Land of Israel."

Monday's decision came prior to the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump has supported the Israeli settlement activity in the West Bank, while Biden has voiced opposition to the activity during his electoral campaign.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is regarded as "occupied territory" under international law, making all Jewish settlements there illegal.