Turkey concerned over Israel's new settlements move

  • January 13 2021 09:09:46

Turkey concerned over Israel's new settlements move

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey concerned over Israels new settlements move

Turkey on Jan. 12 expressed concern over Israel's plans to build new illegal settlements in Palestine's occupied West Bank.

"The move is the latest example of the illegitimate practices of Israel that it accelerated before the new administration takes office in the US," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

"It is obvious that Israel is trying to prevent the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with geographical integrity and to eliminate the possibility of a two-state solution with these settlement activities," the ministry said.

It urged the international community to show the "necessary pressure" on Israel to end such acts, which disregard international law, especially the UN resolutions.

It also called on the community to oppose Israel's aggressive actions against Palestinians.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the construction of 800 new settlement units in the occupied West Bank.

"We are happy to announce today that 800 new apartments have been built in Judea and Samaria," Netanyahu tweeted, using the biblical name for the West Bank. "We are here to stay [so that] we continue to build the Land of Israel."

Monday's decision came prior to the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump has supported the Israeli settlement activity in the West Bank, while Biden has voiced opposition to the activity during his electoral campaign.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is regarded as "occupied territory" under international law, making all Jewish settlements there illegal.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for int'l flights

    Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for int'l flights

  2. CHP leader to launch counter lawsuit against president

    CHP leader to launch counter lawsuit against president

  3. Turkish-American reportedly tapped for US Treasury chief of staff

    Turkish-American reportedly tapped for US Treasury chief of staff

  4. Giant EXPO area to turn into a movie studio

    Giant EXPO area to turn into a movie studio

  5. President Erdoğan urges EU for positive agenda

    President Erdoğan urges EU for positive agenda
Recommended
Top Turkish diplomat, US commerce secretary discuss relations

Top Turkish diplomat, US commerce secretary discuss relations
President Erdoğan urges EU for positive agenda

President Erdoğan urges EU for positive agenda
Turkey is determined to press ahead on EU reforms: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey is determined to press ahead on EU reforms: FM Çavuşoğlu
Turkish Cypriot president receives UN envoy to Cyprus

Turkish Cypriot president receives UN envoy to Cyprus

Turkey, Greece to hold exploratory talks in Istanbul

Turkey, Greece to hold exploratory talks in Istanbul

Turkey offers to resume exploratory talks with Greece this month

Turkey offers to resume exploratory talks with Greece this month
WORLD Chinese province of 37 mln declares emergency to control virus

Chinese province of 37 mln declares 'emergency' to control virus

A Chinese province of more than 37 million declared an "emergency state" on Jan. 13 to snuff out a handful of COVID-19 cases, as the country moved decisively to contain infections.
ECONOMY Six held in defense sector corruption probe

Six held in defense sector corruption probe

Six suspects, including employees of Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), were detained over corruption charges, judicial authorities announced on Jan. 12. 
SPORTS Galatasaray qualify for quarterfinals in Turkish Cup

Galatasaray qualify for quarterfinals in Turkish Cup

Galatasaray advanced to the Ziraat Turkish Cup quarterfinals late on Jan. 12, eliminating Yeni Malatyaspor 7-6 on penalties.