Turkey can fill Brexit gap in EU: Senior Turkish diplomat

  • August 20 2020 09:03:42

Turkey can fill Brexit gap in EU: Senior Turkish diplomat

KOCAELİ- Anadolu Agency
Turkey can fill Brexit gap in EU: Senior Turkish diplomat

The gap created by Brexit in the European Union can be filled by Turkey, a senior Turkish diplomat said on Aug. 19. 

Faruk Kaymakcı, Turkey's deputy foreign minister and director for EU Affairs, said Brexit has impacted Turkey's accession process negatively as the U.K. was supporting Ankara's membership.

Kaymakcı, addressing an online event, said Turkey's accession to the EU is an important talking-point, but it does not seem negotiations will advance in the near future.

On updating the customs union agreement and visa exemption for Turkish citizens, he said the current status is unfair.

He went on to say fault lines began appearing in Turkey-EU relations on the issues of foreign policy and terrorism, especially in the Eastern Mediterranean, Syria and Libya.

Moreover, he said, Greece's aggression toward Turkey further complicates these delicate relations.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey expects Greece to take steps to foster dialogue: Erdoğan

    Turkey expects Greece to take steps to foster dialogue: Erdoğan

  2. 167 migrants rescued from truck trailer after tearing canvas

    167 migrants rescued from truck trailer after tearing canvas

  3. Turkey holds nationwide inspection as virus cases drastically surge

    Turkey holds nationwide inspection as virus cases drastically surge

  4. France should be tamed…

    France should be tamed…

  5. Preliminary autopsy report confirms girl was beaten before ‘suspicious’ death

    Preliminary autopsy report confirms girl was beaten before ‘suspicious’ death
Recommended
Top Turkish diplomat, NATO chief discuss east Med over phone

Top Turkish diplomat, NATO chief discuss east Med over phone

Turkey concerned over Mali presidents forced ouster

Turkey 'concerned' over Mali president's forced ouster
Red Cross official visits Turkey to discuss projects

Red Cross official visits Turkey to discuss projects

Turkish FM visits Venezuela to strengthen ties

Turkish FM visits Venezuela to strengthen ties

Haiti has Turkeys full support against COVID-19: FM Çavuşoğlu

Haiti has Turkey's full support against COVID-19: FM Çavuşoğlu
Libya, Turkey, Qatar agree to boost Libyan army

Libya, Turkey, Qatar agree to boost Libyan army
WORLD Germany records highest daily infection toll since

Germany records highest daily infection toll since

Germany has recorded 1,707 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest daily toll since April, official figures showed on Aug. 20. 
ECONOMY Turkish defense firms make world’s top 100 list

Turkish defense firms make world’s top 100 list

Seven Turkish companies have made this year’s list of the world’s top 100 defense firms.  
SPORTS Turkish-German forward joins Fenerbahçe

Turkish-German forward joins Fenerbahçe

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe signed Turkish-German forward Sinan Gümüş on Aug. 19. 