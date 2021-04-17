Turkey calls on Israel to end violence against Palestinians

  • April 17 2021 10:00:00

Turkey calls on Israel to end violence against Palestinians

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey calls on Israel to end violence against Palestinians

Turkey on April 16 called on Israel to cease its aggressive policies against Palestinians.

A statement by the Foreign Ministry said that such policies damage peace and stability in the region, adding: "It is worrying that Israel's policies of oppression and violence against the Palestinians escalated during Ramadan."

It said the Israeli authorities restrict the Palestinians' freedom of worship by preventing them from reaching the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan, and they continue to expand the illegal settlements on the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel also encourages the attacks and acts of violence on the Palestinians in the region by not taking any precautions against such incidents, the statement added.

It also said that the Israeli administration attempted to prevent the Palestinians' electoral operations in the eastern Jerusalem and detained multiple Palestinians with arbitrary reasons to disrupt the election process in the West Bank.

The recent Israeli airstrikes on Gaza were the latest examples of its aggressive policies, the ministry noted.

On Thursday, the Israeli army claimed on Twitter that it hit targets belonging to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, an ammunition factory and a tunnel used for weapons shipments in Gaza.

No casualties were reported in the attack, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter in the field.

The densely populated Gaza Strip has been under an Egyptian-Israeli blockade since 2007, when Hamas took over the strip.

The blockade has undermined living conditions in the coastal enclave.

More than 2,000 Palestinians were killed, most of them civilians, and some 11,000 injured in an Israeli onslaught against the Gaza Strip in 2014.

Palestine, Diplomacy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Severe cases set course for possible new curbs

    Severe cases set course for possible new curbs

  2. Turkey criticizes ban on Quran courses in N Cyprus

    Turkey criticizes ban on Quran courses in N Cyprus

  3. Ukrainians urged to vacation in Turkey after Russia’s travel ban

    Ukrainians urged to vacation in Turkey after Russia’s travel ban

  4. Turkey wants harmony with Greece: President Erdoğan

    Turkey wants harmony with Greece: President Erdoğan

  5. New platform to promote Turkish dramas to the world

    New platform to promote Turkish dramas to the world
Recommended
Greece proposes positive agenda with Turkey

Greece proposes 'positive agenda' with Turkey

President Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss regional issues

President Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss regional issues
No new negotiations at Geneva talks on Cyprus: FM Çavuşoğlu

No new negotiations at Geneva talks on Cyprus: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey wants harmony with Greece: President Erdoğan

Turkey wants harmony with Greece: President Erdoğan
NATOs maritime patrol aircraft arrives in Turkey

NATO's maritime patrol aircraft arrives in Turkey
Turkish, Greek ministers clash at heated news event

Turkish, Greek ministers clash at heated news event
WORLD NASA chooses SpaceX to take humans back to Moon

NASA chooses SpaceX to take humans back to Moon

NASA has selected SpaceX to land the first astronauts on the surface of the Moon since 1972, the agency said on April 16, in a huge victory for Elon Musk’s company.
ECONOMY Steel exports from Mediterranean region doubles in March

Steel exports from Mediterranean region doubles in March

Steel exports from Turkey's southern Mediterranean Sea region rose 106% in March on an annual basis, reaching $197 million, according to the head of the Mediterranean Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Exporters Association (ADMIB).
SPORTS Fenerbahçe strives to stay in league title race

Fenerbahçe strives to stay in league title race

Fenerbahçe visits defending champion Başakşehir on April 18, hoping to win in a bid to continue its chances of claiming the title of the Turkish Süper Lig.