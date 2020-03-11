Turkey breaks export record while world economy shrinks

  • March 11 2020 14:52:00

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency
Bucking the worldwide trend of falling exports in recent months, Turkey has hit new export records, one after another, the head of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly said on March 10.

"Closing the first two months of 2020 with new records on a monthly basis was a source of pride for us," İsmail Gülle said at a kitchen and bathroom expo in the commercial capital Istanbul.

Turkey's exports totaled $29.4 billion, up 4.3 percent in the first two months of 2020, on a yearly basis, while in 2019 its exports rose 2.1 percent to reach $171.5 billion.

He said trade tensions between countries and the coronavirus outbreak continue to narrow the global trade volume.

On the country's ceramic industry, he said Turkey's ceramic exports last year totaled around $1.2 billion.

He added that Turkey is one of the top 10 countries in the global ceramic sector.

