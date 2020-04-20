Turkey blocks Saudi and UAE news websites

  • April 20 2020 11:00:00

Turkey blocks Saudi and UAE news websites

ISTANBUL- Reuters
Turkey blocks Saudi and UAE news websites

Turkish authorities blocked Saudi and United Arab Emirates news websites on April 19, days after the sites of Turkey's state broadcaster and news agency were blocked in Saudi Arabia.

The apparently reciprocal moves come four weeks after Turkish prosecutors indicted 20 Saudis over the killing of journalist Jamal Kashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, a killing that soured relations between Ankara and Riyadh.

Internet users in Turkey trying to access the sites of Saudi news agency SPA, the UAE's WAM news agency and more than a dozen other sites saw a message saying that they were blocked under a law governing internet publications in Turkey.

A spokesman at Turkey's Justice Ministry declined to comment on the actions and Saudi Arabia's government media office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Turkish website of the UK-based Independent newspaper, which is operated by a Saudi company, was one of the sites to blocked.

Saudi Arabia had blocked access to several Turkish media websites a week earlier, including state broadcaster TRT and the state-owned Anadolu agency. Residents in the United Arab Emirates, a close ally of Saudi Arabia, said the Turkish websites were accessible on April 19. 

Tensions between Turkey and Saudi Arabia escalated sharply after Saudi agents killed Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

Last month Istanbul prosecutors indicted one of the prince's close aides and a former deputy head of Saudi general intelligence on charges of instigating Khashoggi's killing, as well as 18 men it said carried out the operation.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan said the killing was ordered at the "highest levels" of the Saudi government. Prince Mohammed has denied ordering the killing but said he bore ultimate responsibility as the kingdom's de facto leader.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,017 with 86,306 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,017 with 86,306 total cases

  4. Turkey lifts 48-hour coronavirus curfew in 31 provinces

    Turkey lifts 48-hour coronavirus curfew in 31 provinces

  5. Virus case tracking app launched in Turkey

    Virus case tracking app launched in Turkey
Recommended
Volunteer dentists among Turkish healthcare workers conducting COVID-19 tests

Volunteer dentists among Turkish healthcare workers conducting COVID-19 tests

Turkish Airlines mega-operation to bring nationals home

Turkish Airlines mega-operation to bring nationals home
Turkish people miss walking outside most during pandemic: Survey

Turkish people miss walking outside most during pandemic: Survey
Turkish, US leaders discuss cooperation amid pandemic

Turkish, US leaders discuss cooperation amid pandemic
Turkey lifts 48-hour coronavirus curfew in 31 provinces

Turkey lifts 48-hour coronavirus curfew in 31 provinces
Parliament was key for Atatürk on the road to the republic

Parliament was key for Atatürk on the road to the republic
WORLD Middle East braces for bleak Ramadan

Middle East braces for bleak Ramadan

From canceled iftar feasts to suspended mosque prayers, Muslims across the Middle East are bracing for a bleak month of Ramadan fasting as the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic lingers.
ECONOMY Short-term allowance of 3 mln employees paid amid pandemic

Short-term allowance of 3 mln employees paid amid pandemic

Turkey has paid the salaries of 3 million employees to bail out firms amid the coronavirus lockdown, the country’s labor minister said on April 20. 
SPORTS Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray's head coach Fatih Terim tested negative for the new coronavirus on April 15 after receiving a positive test late last month.