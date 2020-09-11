Turkey blasts southern EU leaders' 'biased' Med statement

ANKARA

Turkey on Sept. 11 branded as "biased" a statement by southern European leaders threatening sanctions against Ankara in its standoff with Greece over eastern Mediterranean energy and maritime rights.

"The expressions in the joint communique ... are biased, disconnected from reality and lack a legal basis," the foreign ministry said after a summit French President Emmanuel Macron hosted on Sept. 10.

The statement added that Greece needed to "unconditionally sit at the negotiating table with Turkey" in order to achieve dialogue and cooperation in the region, adding Athens needed to withdraw its military ships from around Turkey's Oruç Reis survey vessel in order to de-escalate tensions.

NATO members Turkey and Greece have overlapping claims to continental shelves and rights to potential energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean.