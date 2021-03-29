Turkey-Azerbaijan passport-free regime to start April 1

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkish and Azerbaijani nationals will be able to travel passport-free between the two countries as of April 1, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said on March 29.

"The Protocol signed on December 10, 2020 between the Republic of Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan, which allows both countries' citizens to travel using their national identity cards, will enter into force on April 1, 2021," the ministry said in a statement.

"Citizens of Turkey and Azerbaijan traveling directly between the two countries will be able to travel without needing their passports and only by presenting their new generation identity cards," the statement read.

It added that the new practice starting on April 1 would "strengthen our already existing strong ties with Azerbaijan as expressed in the motto 'one nation, two states.'"