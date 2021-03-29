Turkey-Azerbaijan passport-free regime to start April 1

  • March 29 2021 12:33:00

Turkey-Azerbaijan passport-free regime to start April 1

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey-Azerbaijan passport-free regime to start April 1

Turkish and Azerbaijani nationals will be able to travel passport-free between the two countries as of April 1, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said on March 29.

"The Protocol signed on December 10, 2020 between the Republic of Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan, which allows both countries' citizens to travel using their national identity cards, will enter into force on April 1, 2021," the ministry said in a statement.

"Citizens of Turkey and Azerbaijan traveling directly between the two countries will be able to travel without needing their passports and only by presenting their new generation identity cards," the statement read.

It added that the new practice starting on April 1 would "strengthen our already existing strong ties with Azerbaijan as expressed in the motto 'one nation, two states.'"

MOST POPULAR

  1. Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

    Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

  2. Virus variants account for most COVID-19 cases in Turkey

    Virus variants account for most COVID-19 cases in Turkey

  3. Turkey approves development plans for Istanbul canal: Minister

    Turkey approves development plans for Istanbul canal: Minister

  4. Turkey-Azerbaijan passport-free regime to start April 1

    Turkey-Azerbaijan passport-free regime to start April 1

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,076 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,208,173

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,076 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,208,173
Recommended
EU officials to visit Turkey on April 6

EU officials to visit Turkey on April 6
FM Çavuşoğlu meets officials in Tajikistan

FM Çavuşoğlu meets officials in Tajikistan
Turkey condemns church attack in Indonesia

Turkey condemns church attack in Indonesia
Turkish foreign minister visits Tajikistan

Turkish foreign minister visits Tajikistan

Turkish, German interior ministers hold security talks

Turkish, German interior ministers hold security talks
Turkey condemns violence against Myanmar protesters

Turkey condemns violence against Myanmar protesters
WORLD Turkish Cypriot leader reiterates two-state solution alternative

Turkish Cypriot leader reiterates two-state solution alternative

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar has reiterated that a two-state solution is the only way for both peoples to live peacefully in coexistence on the island, citing that equality will remain on paper in the event of a possible federal solution.
ECONOMY Turkish, Japanese banks ink $170 mln green credit deal

Turkish, Japanese banks ink $170 mln green credit deal

The Turkey Development and Investment Bank (TKYB) on March 29 signed an environment-focused credit agreement worth $170 million with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), aiming to support renewable energy projects.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko claim 5th successive league win

Fenerbahçe Beko claim 5th successive league win

Fenerbahçe Beko beat HDI Sigorta Afyon Belediye 97-87 in an away ING Basketball Süper Lig game to secure their fifth successive win on March 28.