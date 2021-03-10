Turkey, Azerbaijan ink deal on technology cooperation

  • March 10 2021 09:13:58

Turkey, Azerbaijan ink deal on technology cooperation

ANKARA
Turkey, Azerbaijan ink deal on technology cooperation

Turkey's Teknopark Istanbul and Azerbaijan's Innovation Agency on March 9 signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of high technologies,

According to a statement by Teknopark Istanbul, a technology development zone, the joint high-technology zones are planned to be established under the deal.

Bilal Topcu, the head of Teknopark Istanbul, said the know-how in high-tech and deep entrepreneurship will be transferred to Azerbaijan as part of the deal.

He also said they are happy to support the efforts carried out by Azerbaijan's Innovation Agency for the rewriting of Karabakh's history.

The deal signed to make Karabakh region a high-tech center includes incubation, acceleration and technology transfer programs to increase the level of technological knowledge in the region and to train young professionals.

High level meetings are planned between Technopark Istanbul and Azerbaijan's Innovation Agency in the near future. In these meetings, it is aimed to clarify the details of the agreement and the steps to be taken.

Established in 1987, Tenknopark Istanbul aims to support research and development activities, innovation and technological production, and to create an ecosystem by triggering entrepreneurship and national economy.

MOST POPULAR

  1. King Road comes to light in Bodrum

    King Road comes to light in Bodrum

  2. Istanbul mayor’s social media post stirs debate

    Istanbul mayor’s social media post stirs debate

  3. Turkey to be new India in mobile software world, says investor

    Turkey to be new India in mobile software world, says investor

  4. Russia says convictions over 2016 Russian envoy killing 'satisfactory'

    Russia says convictions over 2016 Russian envoy killing 'satisfactory'

  5. Israel says ready to cooperate with Turkey on east Med gas

    Israel says ready to cooperate with Turkey on east Med gas
Recommended
Unemployment rate at 12.2% in January

Unemployment rate at 12.2% in January
Turkey to be new India in mobile software world, says investor

Turkey to be new India in mobile software world, says investor

Turkeys mid-range air defense system triumphs tests

Turkey's mid-range air defense system triumphs tests
Sales boom for electrical household appliances

Sales boom for electrical household appliances

Turkey extends ban on layoffs for 2 more months

Turkey extends ban on layoffs for 2 more months
Turkey replaces general manager of Wealth Fund

Turkey replaces general manager of Wealth Fund
WORLD Planetary pact: China and Russia to launch lunar space station

Planetary pact: China and Russia to launch lunar space station

Russia and China unveiled plans on March 9 for a joint lunar space station, as Moscow seeks to recapture the glory of its space pioneering days of Soviet times, and Beijing gears up its own extraterrestrial ambitions.
ECONOMY Unemployment rate at 12.2% in January

Unemployment rate at 12.2% in January

Unemployment in Turkey was 12.2% in January, down 0.4 percentage points from the previous month, according to Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK data released on March 10. 
SPORTS Solar energy plant to be built on Galatasaray stadium

Solar energy plant to be built on Galatasaray stadium

Galatasaray sealed a deal with Turkish energy company Enerjisa on March 9 that will install a solar energy power plant on the roof of its football stadium that will produce electricity for the venue.