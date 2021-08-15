Turkey, Algeria on same page about Libya: Minister

ANKARA

Turkey and Algeria are on the same page when it comes to many regional issues, including Libya and Tunisia, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated on Aug. 14.

Speaking during a joint press conference with his Algerian counterpart Ramtan Lamamra, Çavuşoğlu congratulated the new foreign minister on his position and said that Lamamra’s background will help contribute to peace and stability.

“We held talks today on regional issues including Libya, Tunisia, the Sahel region and Africa. We consider Algeria’s role in regional peace and stability highly important. We agreed to work together on all these issues,” Çavuşoğlu noted.

Meanwhile, the U.S. ambassador to Libya paid a visit to Ankara for talks with top Turkish officials on boosting U.S. support for

Libya’s general elections set for this December.

Rrichard Norland’s visit was set to focus on the constitutional basis and legislative background, critical elements for Libya’s Dec. 24 presidential and parliamentary elections, said the U.S. Embassy to Libya in a statement.

It underlined that the U.S. supports the Libyan public’s right to elect their leaders without external pressure and through a transparent, democratic process.