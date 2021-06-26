Turkey administers almost a million COVID-19 shots in a day

  • June 26 2021 12:06:00

Turkey administers almost a million COVID-19 shots in a day

ANKARA
Turkey administers almost a million COVID-19 shots in a day

In a country of some 84 million, Turkish healthcare workers administered nearly a million COVID-19 jabs across the country on June 25, according to a top official.

On Twitter, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca Saturday confirmed that a total of 997,000 people were vaccinated on Friday, urging the public to not take any risks by delaying vaccinations but instead to get their shots as soon as possible.

More than 46.55 million Turkish citizens have been vaccinated nationwide since the start of Turkey’s immunization campaign this January, and over 14.78 million have gotten both doses.

Since the eruption of the outbreak last year, Turkey has reported over 5.39 million cases, and the death toll stands at 49,473. The tally of recoveries has topped 5.26 million.

Vaccine, coronavirus, pandemic,

TURKEY Turkey kicks off university entrance exams

Turkey kicks off university entrance exams
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish adventurer sails to Pacific to set a new record

    Turkish adventurer sails to Pacific to set a new record

  2. Turkey criticizes EU leaders’ summit conclusion for delaying concrete decisions

    Turkey criticizes EU leaders’ summit conclusion for delaying concrete decisions

  3. Turkey plans to increase speed limits on highways

    Turkey plans to increase speed limits on highways

  4. Turkey’s famous windsurfing spot draws attention with stone houses

    Turkey’s famous windsurfing spot draws attention with stone houses

  5. Magnitude 5.2 quake shakes eastern Turkey

    Magnitude 5.2 quake shakes eastern Turkey
Recommended
Turkey kicks off university entrance exams

Turkey kicks off university entrance exams
Turkey to lay foundation for Canal Istanbul

Turkey to lay foundation for Canal Istanbul
President Erdoğan dismisses possibility of early elections

President Erdoğan dismisses possibility of early elections
Turkish Cypriot leader calls on EU leaders to see realities of Cyprus

Turkish Cypriot leader calls on EU leaders to 'see realities' of Cyprus

Over 18,000 terrorists neutralized in 6 years: Defense chief

Over 18,000 terrorists neutralized in 6 years: Defense chief
Ankara engaging in ‘constructive engagement,’ says French president

Ankara engaging in ‘constructive engagement,’ says French president
WORLD Australia battles Delta Covid surge as Europe eases restrictions

Australia battles Delta Covid surge as Europe eases restrictions

Australia’s largest city Sydney entered a two-week lockdown on June 26 to contain a sudden Covid surge, but several European nations lifted restrictions despite the global spread of a highly contagious form of the disease.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines sees over 1,000 daily flights for 1st time since virus

Turkish Airlines sees over 1,000 daily flights for 1st time since virus

Turkish Airlines has now reached over 1,000 flights a day for the first time since COVID-19 struck, thanks to its successful performance during the current normalization period, the national flag carrier announced on June 26. 
SPORTS Turkish Grand Prix added to calendar on October 3: Formula One

Turkish Grand Prix added to calendar on October 3: Formula One

The Turkish Grand Prix has been added to the Formula One calendar on October 3, replacing the cancelled Singapore Grand Prix, the world championship promoter announced on June 25.