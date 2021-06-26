Turkey administers almost a million COVID-19 shots in a day

ANKARA

In a country of some 84 million, Turkish healthcare workers administered nearly a million COVID-19 jabs across the country on June 25, according to a top official.

On Twitter, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca Saturday confirmed that a total of 997,000 people were vaccinated on Friday, urging the public to not take any risks by delaying vaccinations but instead to get their shots as soon as possible.

More than 46.55 million Turkish citizens have been vaccinated nationwide since the start of Turkey’s immunization campaign this January, and over 14.78 million have gotten both doses.

Since the eruption of the outbreak last year, Turkey has reported over 5.39 million cases, and the death toll stands at 49,473. The tally of recoveries has topped 5.26 million.