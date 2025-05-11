Turkcell posts 3.1 bln Turkish Lira net income in first quarter

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's leading mobile operator Turkcell posted a net income of 3.08 billion Turkish Liras ($80.6 million) in the first quarter of 2025, against a net income of 3.6 billion liras in the same period of last year.

The company’s revenue grew by 12.7 percent year-on-year to 47.96 billion liras, while EBITDA increased 19 percent annually to 20.96 billion liras, with the EBITDA margin improving 2.2 percentage points from a year earlier to 43.7 percent.

“Despite ongoing macroeconomic volatility and intense competition in the sector, we continued to deliver strong financial results, driven by robust ARPU growth from our inflationary pricing strategy and strong growth momentum in our Techfin business,” commented Ali Taha Koç, its CEO.

“This strong performance reflects the resilience of our diversified business model and our ability to execute our strategy, and further strengthens our ambitions for growth and long-term value creation,” he said.

The techfin segment recorded revenue growth of 31.5 percent to 2.75 billion liras, maintaining its strong momentum, while the revenue of the data center and cloud business, which is part of guidance beginning with this year, was also up 47.5 percent on a yearly basis, the company said in a statement.

The number of subscribers inched up by 0.7 percent in the first quarter annually to 43.1 million, with the mobile churn rate at 1.7 percent.

Turkcell Group forecasts a revenue growth between 7 percent and 9 percent for 2025, while its revenue growth expectation for the data center and cloud business is 32 to 34 percent.

The Türkiye Wealth Fund holds a 26 percent stake in Turkcell, while IMTIS Holdings’ stake is 20 percent. Some 54 percent of the company’s shares are publicly traded.