Türk Telekom’s profit surges 45 percent in first quarter

Türk Telekom’s profit surges 45 percent in first quarter

ISTANBUL
Türk Telekom’s profit surges 45 percent in first quarter

Türk Telekom Group reported a net income of 5.13 billion Turkish Liras ($133 million) in the first quarter of 2025, marking a robust 45.2 percent increase from the same period of last year.

Revenue grew by 18.3 percent annually to reach 45.6 billion liras, while EBITDA was up 17.6 percent to 17.9 billion liras.

The company’s operating profit was 8.23 billion liras, up from 4.3 billion in the January-March period of 2024.

Türk Telekom closed the first quarter with 53.6 million subscribers in total, up 447,000 quarter-on-quarter.

“We made a spectacular start to the year primarily driven by the maintained strength in fixed internet and mobile performances,” Türk Telekom CEO Ümit Önal commented.

The ongoing disinflation process “has nicely supported” the operational performance along with a strong revenue generation versus a relatively mild opex evolution in the first quarter, despite the regular personnel salary adjustment implemented at the beginning of the year, he said.

They have been closely watching the recent developments and market volatility in order to assess their potential impact on subscriber behavior and their businesses, which seemingly has been absent so far, Önal added.

“We stand confident about the 2025 guidance we shared earlier; yet, remain alert on both the local and global news flow ahead to prepare ourselves for different scenarios from our base case,” he said.

Türk Telekom expects a revenue growth of 8 to 9 percent with an EBITDA margin between 38 to 40 percent in 2025.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail
LATEST NEWS

  1. US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

    US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

  2. President Erdoğan congratulates Pope Leo XIV

    President Erdoğan congratulates Pope Leo XIV

  3. Turkish economy resilient against shocks, Erdoğan says

    Turkish economy resilient against shocks, Erdoğan says

  4. Merz hails Türkiye as key NATO ally, vows to deepen ties

    Merz hails Türkiye as key NATO ally, vows to deepen ties

  5. Danish PM furious over reported US spying on Greenland

    Danish PM furious over reported US spying on Greenland
Recommended
Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April
Vestel Mobilite unveils 1 MW electric vehicle charger

Vestel Mobilite unveils 1 MW electric vehicle charger
Industrial production recovers in March, rising 2.5 percent

Industrial production recovers in March, rising 2.5 percent
Energy diplomacy helps ensure energy security: Minister

Energy diplomacy helps ensure energy security: Minister
China can play hardball at trade talks with US: Analysts

China can play hardball at trade talks with US: Analysts
Former head of crypto platform Celsius sentenced 12 years

Former head of crypto platform Celsius sentenced 12 years
Companies hold off hiring amid uncertainties, says temp firm

Companies hold off hiring amid uncertainties, says temp firm
WORLD US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

A federal judge in the U.S. state of Vermont on Friday ordered the release on bail of Turkish PhD student Rümeysa Öztürk, who was controversially detained by immigration agents in late March.

ECONOMY Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance saw a deficit of 1.08 trillion Turkish Liras ($28.15 billion) in the January-April period, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry has shown.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿