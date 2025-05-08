Türk Telekom’s profit surges 45 percent in first quarter

ISTANBUL

Türk Telekom Group reported a net income of 5.13 billion Turkish Liras ($133 million) in the first quarter of 2025, marking a robust 45.2 percent increase from the same period of last year.

Revenue grew by 18.3 percent annually to reach 45.6 billion liras, while EBITDA was up 17.6 percent to 17.9 billion liras.

The company’s operating profit was 8.23 billion liras, up from 4.3 billion in the January-March period of 2024.

Türk Telekom closed the first quarter with 53.6 million subscribers in total, up 447,000 quarter-on-quarter.

“We made a spectacular start to the year primarily driven by the maintained strength in fixed internet and mobile performances,” Türk Telekom CEO Ümit Önal commented.

The ongoing disinflation process “has nicely supported” the operational performance along with a strong revenue generation versus a relatively mild opex evolution in the first quarter, despite the regular personnel salary adjustment implemented at the beginning of the year, he said.

They have been closely watching the recent developments and market volatility in order to assess their potential impact on subscriber behavior and their businesses, which seemingly has been absent so far, Önal added.

“We stand confident about the 2025 guidance we shared earlier; yet, remain alert on both the local and global news flow ahead to prepare ourselves for different scenarios from our base case,” he said.

Türk Telekom expects a revenue growth of 8 to 9 percent with an EBITDA margin between 38 to 40 percent in 2025.