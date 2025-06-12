Türk Telekom launches 5G-powered art experience at AKM

ISTANBUL

Türk Telekom has launched a new initiative combining art and technology at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), where it serves as the main sponsor.

The 5G-enabled cultural hub now offers visitors seamless access to performances through an innovative application, according to a company statement.

A Virtual Reality (VR) experience area has been set up inside the Türk Telekom Lounge at AKM. This allows attendees who arrive late to still watch the opening act of performances at the Türk Telekom Opera Hall — even if the doors have already closed. With VR headsets offering 4K resolution and 360-degree viewing, viewers can experience the show as if they were physically present in the hall.

After virtually watching the first act, attendees can then join the performance in person for the second act, picking up right where they left off. The VR system will be available for all future events staged at the opera hall.

“We are working to integrate technology into every aspect of life,” said Zeynep Özden, Türk Telekom’s deputy general manager for Marketing and Customer Experience. She emphasized the company’s leading role in Türkiye’s digital transformation and highlighted past uses of 5G in fields ranging from remote surgery and smart agriculture to sports and the arts.

“In this new era of ‘Fiber Mobility,’ we are combining the strength of our fiber infrastructure with mobile networks,” Özden noted. “As the operator most ready for 5G, we are showcasing how this transformative technology can enhance cultural and artistic experiences.”

Özden added that the VR initiative at AKM is a concrete example of how technology can serve everyday life. She recalled a previous milestone, when Türk Telekom enabled live-streaming of the Presidential Children's Orchestra concert from the Presidential Complex to AKM via 5G technology.

“With this new setup at the Türk Telekom Lounge, art lovers arriving late can still watch the first act of performances in VR as if they were in the venue,” she said. “We will continue merging technology with art to create new experiences and transform technology into meaningful benefits for people.”