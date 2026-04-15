Tunceli’s digital guide brings tourists closer to hidden gems

TUNCELİ

A new mobile application, “Tunceli Digital,” has been developed to help visitors explore the historical, natural and cultural attractions of Tunceli.

Among mountains, Tunceli is home to many undiscovered treasures, including highlands, castles, bridges, canyons, glacial lakes and waterfalls. Authorities have launched various projects under the coordination of the governorship and the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism to enhance the city’s tourism potential and visibility.

As part of these works, the “Tunceli Digital” app was introduced following around five months of development, enabling both domestic and international tourists to explore not only the city center but also districts such as Ovacık, Pülümür, Mazgirt, Nazımiye, Çemişgezek, Hozat and Pertek.

The application provides extensive information on local cuisine and products, legends and stories, as well as the region’s flora and fauna. It also includes details on nature activities, faith sites, cultural heritage and hiking routes.

Thanks to its smart route feature, users can generate customized travel itineraries based on their preferences, including time, season, duration, pace and personal interests.

“The mobile application includes detailed explanations about Tunceli’s routes, flora, fauna and faith centers. It also offers audio descriptions, particularly for visually impaired users. Visitors can enter their preferences, such as interests, length of stay and mode of transport, and the system will automatically generate a route,” Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism İsmail Kaya said.

Associate Professor Anıl Utku from the Computer Engineering Department at Munzur University said he developed the app in coordination with local authorities.

Describing it as a mobile guide for tourists, Utku noted that the app integrates several modules, including a smart route feature, which allows users to create personalized itineraries by filtering options.

“In addition, the application provides both audio and written content about tourist attractions, historical sites and places of worship in Tunceli,” he said, adding that the information is supported with visual materials.