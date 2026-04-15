Tunceli’s digital guide brings tourists closer to hidden gems

Tunceli’s digital guide brings tourists closer to hidden gems

TUNCELİ
Tunceli’s digital guide brings tourists closer to hidden gems

A new mobile application, “Tunceli Digital,” has been developed to help visitors explore the historical, natural and cultural attractions of Tunceli.

Among mountains, Tunceli is home to many undiscovered treasures, including highlands, castles, bridges, canyons, glacial lakes and waterfalls. Authorities have launched various projects under the coordination of the governorship and the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism to enhance the city’s tourism potential and visibility.

As part of these works, the “Tunceli Digital” app was introduced following around five months of development, enabling both domestic and international tourists to explore not only the city center but also districts such as Ovacık, Pülümür, Mazgirt, Nazımiye, Çemişgezek, Hozat and Pertek.

The application provides extensive information on local cuisine and products, legends and stories, as well as the region’s flora and fauna. It also includes details on nature activities, faith sites, cultural heritage and hiking routes.

Thanks to its smart route feature, users can generate customized travel itineraries based on their preferences, including time, season, duration, pace and personal interests.

“The mobile application includes detailed explanations about Tunceli’s routes, flora, fauna and faith centers. It also offers audio descriptions, particularly for visually impaired users. Visitors can enter their preferences, such as interests, length of stay and mode of transport, and the system will automatically generate a route,” Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism İsmail Kaya said.

Associate Professor Anıl Utku from the Computer Engineering Department at Munzur University said he developed the app in coordination with local authorities.

Describing it as a mobile guide for tourists, Utku noted that the app integrates several modules, including a smart route feature, which allows users to create personalized itineraries by filtering options.

“In addition, the application provides both audio and written content about tourist attractions, historical sites and places of worship in Tunceli,” he said, adding that the information is supported with visual materials.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MHP appoints new provincial leadership in Istanbul

MHP appoints new provincial leadership in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP appoints new provincial leadership in Istanbul

    MHP appoints new provincial leadership in Istanbul

  2. Court delays mine landslide case pending new expert report

    Court delays mine landslide case pending new expert report

  3. Türkiye leads regional peace efforts, Erdoğan says amid Iran tensions

    Türkiye leads regional peace efforts, Erdoğan says amid Iran tensions

  4. Greece accused of using migrant ‘mercenaries’ in pushbacks

    Greece accused of using migrant ‘mercenaries’ in pushbacks

  5. Iran explores alternative shipping routes to bypass US blockade

    Iran explores alternative shipping routes to bypass US blockade
Recommended
Hollywood stars sign open later against Paramount-Warner deal

Hollywood stars sign open later against Paramount-Warner deal
Greeces ancient sites get climate-change checkup

Greece's ancient sites get climate-change checkup
Türkiye’s manuscript collection among world’s largest

Türkiye’s manuscript collection among world’s largest
Ancient rock tombs, fortress reveal Hellenistic past

Ancient rock tombs, fortress reveal Hellenistic past
NASA already has next Artemis flight in its sights

NASA already has next Artemis flight in its sights
Britney Spears checks into rehab following DUI arrest

Britney Spears checks into rehab following DUI arrest
WORLD Greece accused of using migrant ‘mercenaries’ in pushbacks

Greece accused of using migrant ‘mercenaries’ in pushbacks

Police in Greece have been recruiting migrants to violently force other migrants back across the land border with Türkiye, according to a BBC investigation published on April 14.

ECONOMY IMF cuts Türkiye’s 2026 growth forecast

IMF cuts Türkiye’s 2026 growth forecast

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its 2026 growth forecast for Türkiye from 3.7 percent to 3.4 percent, according to its April 2026 World Economic Outlook.

SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿