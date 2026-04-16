TTK launches online Turkish history dictionary for 95th anniversary

ANKARA

The Turkish Historical Society (TTK) has made its newly prepared “Encyclopedic Dictionary of Turkish History” available online as part of its 95th anniversary celebrations, its president Professor Yüksel Özgen has said.

Özgen stated that the dictionary currently includes nearly 700 entries and will continue to expand, with a long-term goal of reaching 10,000 entries.

“We have prepared the Encyclopedic Dictionary of Turkish History over the past two years. As of today, we are granting online access to around 700 entries. Our ultimate aim is to expand it to 10,000 entries,” Özgen said.

Marking both the 95th anniversary of the institution and its library, Özgen said they aimed to highlight the TTK’s specialized library, one of the most significant in Türkiye.

As part of the celebrations, an exhibition has been opened at the institution’s Sıhhiye building in Ankara, showcasing selected items from special collections and presenting the history of the library’s development.

Özgen said that the exhibition also illustrates how the library expanded over time through donations and acquisitions, with selected examples from prominent donors’ collections on display.

Today, the library houses approximately 270,000 materials, including books, journals, periodicals, electronic publications in foreign languages, photographs and maps. Özgen emphasized that the institution serves as a specialized research library with a 95-year history, catering to scholars in Türkiye and around the world.

The exhibition will be open until May 15. Among the oldest items in the collection is a Latin-language book on the history of Jerusalem dating back to 1516.