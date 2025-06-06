TSKB secures financing from EBRD to support businesses

TSKB secures financing from EBRD to support businesses

ISTANBUL
TSKB secures financing from EBRD to support businesses

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a 75-million-euro loan to Turkish bank Türkiye Sınai Kalkınma Bankası (TSKB) to increase financial opportunities for women and young people, as well as companies affected by the earthquakes that hit Türkiye in 2023.

At least 15 percent of the funds will be lent to companies with policies and practices that support youth employment, while another 15 percent will be allocated to companies operating and investing in earthquake-affected regions, the development bank said in a statement.

The remainder of the proceeds will be lent to inclusive companies with policies and practices that promote female employment and leadership.

The loan coincides with the 75th anniversary of TSKB’s establishment and represents an expansion of its collaboration with the EBRD, which began back in 2011, according to the statement.

The EBRD has conducted six direct-lending transactions with TSKB over the years, mostly with a view to supporting access to green finance in the country.

The EBRD is one of Türkiye’s key investors, with almost 22 billion euros committed through 484 projects and trade finance limits since 2009, largely in the private sector.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Azerbaijan to export renewable energy to Türkiye via Nakhchivan

Azerbaijan to export renewable energy to Türkiye via Nakhchivan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Azerbaijan to export renewable energy to Türkiye via Nakhchivan

    Azerbaijan to export renewable energy to Türkiye via Nakhchivan

  2. Özel says CHP marks 'bitter' Eid amid arrests

    Özel says CHP marks 'bitter' Eid amid arrests

  3. Bahçeli calls for new constitution talks after Eid break

    Bahçeli calls for new constitution talks after Eid break

  4. Syrian refugees in Türkiye cross border to spend Eid at home

    Syrian refugees in Türkiye cross border to spend Eid at home

  5. Israel warns of more Lebanon strikes if Hezbollah not disarmed

    Israel warns of more Lebanon strikes if Hezbollah not disarmed
Recommended
Regulators from 6 countries crackdown on finfluencers

Regulators from 6 countries crackdown on 'finfluencers'
German industrial production down more than expected

German industrial production down more than expected
India cuts rates, citing muted inflation, need to boost growth

India cuts rates, citing muted inflation, need to boost growth
Türksat to organize ‘New Age of Connectivity Forum’ in Ankara

Türksat to organize ‘New Age of Connectivity Forum’ in Ankara
As inflation further eases, eyes turn toward Central Bank rate decision

As inflation further eases, eyes turn toward Central Bank rate decision
Number of EVs on the roads reaches nearly 232,000

Number of EVs on the roads reaches nearly 232,000
WORLD Azerbaijan to export renewable energy to Türkiye via Nakhchivan

Azerbaijan to export renewable energy to Türkiye via Nakhchivan

Azerbaijan plans to export up to 1 gigawatt of renewable electricity to Türkiye through the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, marking an important step in its growing green energy efforts.

ECONOMY Regulators from 6 countries crackdown on finfluencers

Regulators from 6 countries crackdown on 'finfluencers'

Market regulators from six countries are cracking down on the illegal promotion of financial products by influencers on social media, U.K. officials said on June 6.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿