Trump’s new Gaza proposal sparks debate

GAZA CITY

U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan to "clean out the whole thing" in Gaza has sparked controversy, while simultaneously garnering approval from Israel's far-right factions.

Trump floated the idea on Jan. 25 , saying he would urge the leaders of the two Arab countries to take in Gaza's now largely homeless population, so that "we just clean out that whole thing.”

“It’s literally a demolition site right now,” Trump said, referring to the vast destruction caused by Israel's 15-month military campaign.

“I’d rather get involved with some of the Arab nations and build housing in a different location, where they can maybe live in peace for a change," Trump said.

When asked if this was a temporary or long-term suggestion, Trump said: "Could be either."

Trump's new administration has promised "unwavering support" for Israel, without yet laying out details of its Middle East policy. Trump confirmed that he had ordered the Pentagon to release a shipment of 2,000-lb bombs for Israel which was blocked by his predecessor Joe Biden.

His proposal is likely to be met with a hard “no" from the two U.S. allies and the Palestinians themselves who fear Israel would never allow them to return.

Following Trump's call, Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas condemned "any projects" to relocate the people of Gaza outside the territory. Without naming the U.S. leader, Abbas "expressed strong rejection and condemnation of any projects aimed at displacing our people from the Gaza Strip," a statement from his office said, adding that the Palestinian people "will not abandon their land and holy sites."

The idea is likely to be welcomed by Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right governing partners have long advocated what they describe as the voluntary migration of large numbers of Palestinians and the reestablishment of Jewish settlements in Gaza.

Human rights groups have already accused Israel of ethnic cleansing, which United Nations experts have defined as a policy designed by one ethnic or religious group to remove the civilian population of another group from certain areas “by violent and terror-inspiring means."

Meanwhile, while Israel and Hamas completed their second hostage-prisoner swap under the ceasefire deal on Jan. 25, a last-minute dispute blocked the expected return of hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians to Gaza’s devastated north.

Israel announced it would block Palestinians' passage to the north until a civilian woman hostage who the prime minister's office said "was supposed to be released" on Jan. 25 walks free.

Hamas said the woman, Arbel Yehud, will be "released as part of the third swap set for next Saturday [Feb. 1].”

Rafiqa Subh, waiting to return to Beit Lahia, said: "We want to go back, even though our houses are destroyed. We miss our homes so much."