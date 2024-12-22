Trump threatens to take back control of Panama Canal

Trump threatens to take back control of Panama Canal

WASHINGTON
Trump threatens to take back control of Panama Canal

Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump has slammed what he called unfair fees for U.S. ships passing through the Panama Canal and threatened to demand control of the waterway be returned to Washington.

He also hinted at China's growing influence around the canal, a worrying trend for American interests as U.S. businesses depend on the channel to move goods between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

"Our Navy and Commerce have been treated in a very unfair and injudicious way. The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous," he said on Dec. 21 in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"This complete 'rip-off' of our Country will immediately stop."

The Panama Canal, which was completed by the United States in 1914, was returned to the Central American country under a 1977 deal signed by Democratic president Jimmy Carter.

Panama took full control in 1999.

"It was solely for Panama to manage, not China, or anyone else," Trump said. "We would and will NEVER let it fall into the wrong hands!"

He continued that if Panama could not ensure "the secure, efficient and reliable operation" of the channel, "then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question."

An estimated 5 percent of global maritime traffic passes through the Panama Canal, which allows ships traveling between Asia and the U.S. East Coast to avoid the long, hazardous route around the southern tip of South America.

The main users of the passage are the United States, China, Japan and South Korea.

The Panama Canal Authority reported in October that the waterway had earned record revenues of nearly $5 billion in the last fiscal year.

Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan accuses Israel of exploiting Syrian revolution amid renewed aggression

Erdoğan accuses Israel of exploiting Syrian revolution amid renewed aggression
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan accuses Israel of exploiting Syrian revolution amid renewed aggression

    Erdoğan accuses Israel of exploiting Syrian revolution amid renewed aggression

  2. Sea mine found on Black Sea coast near Istanbul

    Sea mine found on Black Sea coast near Istanbul

  3. Turkish Cyprus condemns France over airspace violation

    Turkish Cyprus condemns France over airspace violation

  4. Former Israeli spies describe pager attack

    Former Israeli spies describe pager attack

  5. Regime soldiers hand in weapons to Syria’s new leadership

    Regime soldiers hand in weapons to Syria’s new leadership
Recommended
Price hikes in best-selling cars cannot keep up with inflation

Price hikes in best-selling cars cannot keep up with inflation
Honda and Nissan to launch merger talks

Honda and Nissan to launch merger talks
Input costs in agriculture rise 33 percent annually: Data

Input costs in agriculture rise 33 percent annually: Data
Crude steel production at 3 million tons in November

Crude steel production at 3 million tons in November
Misinformation and online threats after US CEO slaying

Misinformation and online threats after US CEO slaying
Malaysias 1MDB sues Amicorp Group for alleged fraud

Malaysia's 1MDB sues Amicorp Group for alleged fraud
Turkish companies keep close eye on developments in Syria

Turkish companies keep close eye on developments in Syria
WORLD Former Israeli spies describe pager attack

Former Israeli spies describe pager attack

Two recently retired senior Israeli intelligence agents shared new details about a deadly clandestine operation years in the making that targeted Hezbollah militants in Lebanon and Syria using exploding pagers and walkie talkies three months ago.
ECONOMY Price hikes in best-selling cars cannot keep up with inflation

Price hikes in best-selling cars cannot keep up with inflation

The prices of certain best-selling cars in the Turkish market are struggling to keep up with soaring inflation, even declining in real terms.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿