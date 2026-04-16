Trump says Israel, Lebanon agree to 10-day ceasefire

Trump says Israel, Lebanon agree to 10-day ceasefire

WASHINGTON
Trump says Israel, Lebanon agree to 10-day ceasefire

Israeli army vehicles and bulldozers operate in southern Lebanon, as seen from northern Israel, Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire starting on Thursday, though there was no indication if Iran-backed Hezbollah was on board.

Trump said the truce followed "excellent" conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, taking place two days after Israel and Lebanon held peace talks in Washington.

"These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

Trump said he had directed U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and top U.S. military officer Dan Caine to work with the two countries "to achieve a Lasting PEACE."

"It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let's, GET IT DONE!" said Trump, who launched the war on Iran alongside Israel on February 28.

Hezbollah then pulled Lebanon into the Middle East war, firing rockets at Israel in support of its backer Tehran.

Since then, Israeli strikes on Lebanon have killed more than 2,000 people and displaced more than one million, and Israeli ground forces have invaded the country's south.

Trump said late Wednesday that Aoun and Netanyahu were due to speak on Thursday, but there was no confirmation that any such call had happened.

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