80 pct chance of El Nino developing June-August: UN

80 pct chance of El Nino developing June-August: UN

GENEVA
80 pct chance of El Nino developing June-August: UN

 

There is an 80-percent chance of the warming El Nino phenomenon developing between June and August, increasing the risk of extreme weather events, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on June 2.

“Fueled by unusually warm ocean waters in the tropical Pacific, El Nino conditions are developing and are set to influence global temperature and rainfall patterns,” the United Nations’ weather and climate agency said.

Forecasts from the WMO global network “indicate a pronounced shift toward El Nino conditions, with probabilities reaching 80 percent for June-August,” the Geneva-based organization said.

El Nino is a natural climate phenomenon that warms surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, bringing worldwide changes in winds, pressure and rainfall patterns.

It typically takes place every two to seven years and lasts around nine to 12 months.

Conditions oscillate between El Nino and its opposite La Nina, with neutral conditions in between.

The likelihood of El Nino developing by November is “near or above 90 percent” and most forecast models suggest it will be “at least moderate, and possibly strong,” the WMO said in its quarterly El Nino/La Nina update.

WMO chief Celeste Saulo said the world therefore needed to get ready for an El Nino which could “exacerbate drought and heavy rainfall and increase the risk of heatwaves both on land and in the ocean.”

The WMO says that even a moderate El Nino makes some weather and climate extremes more likely.

The last El Nino contributed to making 2023 the second-hottest year on record and 2024 the all-time high at around 1.55 degrees Celsius above the 1850-1900 pre-industrial average.

UN, warning,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

    Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

  2. Rubio says Iran's Khamenei alive and 'increasingly engaging'

    Rubio says Iran's Khamenei alive and 'increasingly engaging'

  3. Trump names inexperienced ally as intelligence director

    Trump names inexperienced ally as intelligence director

  4. Türkiye, seven countries condemn Al-Aqsa raids

    Türkiye, seven countries condemn Al-Aqsa raids

  5. Trump plans to attend NATO summit in Ankara: Fidan

    Trump plans to attend NATO summit in Ankara: Fidan
Recommended
Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues
Rubio says Irans Khamenei alive and increasingly engaging

Rubio says Iran's Khamenei alive and 'increasingly engaging'
Trump names inexperienced ally as intelligence director

Trump names inexperienced ally as intelligence director
Russia resupplies Syria air base as it seeks to maintain foothold: WSJ

Russia resupplies Syria air base as it seeks to maintain foothold: WSJ
Greece reconsiders thousands of asylum cases

Greece reconsiders thousands of asylum cases
Taiwan says 2 dead in military training plane crash

Taiwan says 2 dead in military training plane crash
Mozambique says five citizens killed in S Africa ‘xenophobic attacks’

Mozambique says five citizens killed in S Africa ‘xenophobic attacks’
WORLD Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

 President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed relations between Türkiye and the Netherlands, as well as regional and global issues, in a phone call with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, the Turkish Communications Directorate said.
ECONOMY Australia says wheat crop set to plunge

Australia says wheat crop set to plunge

Australia's wheat crop is set to fall by more than a quarter this season, a government report said Tuesday, as farmers face dry conditions and a surge in fuel and fertiliser prices fed by conflict in the Middle East.
SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿