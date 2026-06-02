Israel threatens new Lebanon strikes amid UN force push

The Israeli military on June 2 warned residents of a southern Lebanese city to evacuate ahead of planned strikes in the area despite a deal to halt attacks, as U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said - that it will be necessary to maintain peacekeepers in Lebanon.

Lebanon’s civil defense agency said on June 2 that six people had been killed in an Israeli strike on the south Lebanon village of Marwaniyeh the previous evening.

The strikes came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an agreement to halt attacks.

According to Lebanon’s authorities, Hezbollah would no longer fire into Israel under the agreement, while the Israeli military would cease striking south Beirut.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had told Trump, “that if Hezbollah does not cease attacking our towns and our citizens, Israel will strike terrorist targets in Beirut.”

But Trump doubled down on his ceasefire push, posting on Truth Social that “hopefully” Israel and Hezbollah would stop fighting “for ETERNITY!”

“There will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back,” Trump said after what he described as a “very productive” call with Netanyahu.

According to Axios, however, Trump called Netanyahu “f*cking crazy” and accused him of putting Iran peace talks at risk.

“You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your as*. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this,” Trump told Netanyahu during the call, according to Axios.

The announcements came on the eve of a fourth round of US-hosted direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon on June 2 and 3. Military delegations held security talks last week.

The threat of new strikes on south Beirut’s suburbs sent people fleeing the densely populated area in huge traffic jams linking the area to the capital city, AFP images showed.

Meanwhile, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said on June 1 that peacekeepers will be needed in Lebanon after the mandate of the current mission expires at year-end, an option likely to face opposition from the United States and Israel.

Last August, the U.N. Security Council, under U.S. pressure, decided to end the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Dec. 31, 2026.

However, it asked Guterres to propose options by June 1 to allow U.N. peacekeepers to remain in Lebanon, particularly to monitor the Blue Line, which stretches for 120 kilometers (75 miles), marking the de facto border between Lebanon and Israel.

In a report to the Security Council, Guterres proposes three options ranging from nearly 2,000 to more than 5,500 U.N. personnel to monitor the ceasefire and support the Lebanese armed forces.

Concerns over the exit of the UNIFIL come with Israeli troops occupying south Lebanon’s border areas, and as Israel and Lebanon hold direct negotiations seeking to end decades of hostilities.

UNIFIL currently counts some 7,500 peacekeepers from nearly 50 countries. They are deployed in south Lebanon near the Blue Line.