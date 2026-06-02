Trump plans to attend NATO summit in Ankara: Fidan

Trump plans to attend NATO summit in Ankara: Fidan

SINGAPORE
Trump plans to attend NATO summit in Ankara: Fidan

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to attend the NATO summit scheduled to be held in Ankara on July 7-8, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday.

Asked about whether Trump would attend the NATO summit in Ankara during an interview with Bloomberg TV during a visit to Singapore, Fidan replied: “As far as we know, yes, he plans to attend.”

He said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with Trump several times by phone last month and that the U.S. president indicated on each occasion that he would participate in the summit.

Stressing that the U.S. remains committed to the alliance despite political rhetoric, Fidan said there are no signs that Washington intends to act on warnings that it could withdraw from NATO.

“The U.S. is constantly pressing allies to increase defense spending and take greater responsibility for their own security,” he stated, pointing out: “Europeans have received the message and have already taken steps to increase defense budgets within NATO.”

“When leaders come together, we will review the progress achieved,” he said.

Fidan also underscored Ankara’s support for negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, saying both sides are making “sincere” efforts to extend the ceasefire.

Despite the ceasefire, he warned that Israeli attacks targeting Hezbollah in southern Lebanon pose “a significant risk” that could undermine the talks.

“I am sure the Americans and the Iranians are sincere. They want a ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, but I am not sure about Israel’s intentions,” Fidan said.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel and U.S. allies in the Gulf, alongside the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Since then, the two sides have continued exchanging proposals and counterproposals in an effort to resume direct talks and end the conflict.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

    Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

  2. Rubio says Iran's Khamenei alive and 'increasingly engaging'

    Rubio says Iran's Khamenei alive and 'increasingly engaging'

  3. Trump names inexperienced ally as intelligence director

    Trump names inexperienced ally as intelligence director

  4. Türkiye, seven countries condemn Al-Aqsa raids

    Türkiye, seven countries condemn Al-Aqsa raids

  5. Trump plans to attend NATO summit in Ankara: Fidan

    Trump plans to attend NATO summit in Ankara: Fidan
Recommended
Türkiye, seven countries condemn Al-Aqsa raids

Türkiye, seven countries condemn Al-Aqsa raids
Turkish top diplomat to hold talks in Indonesia

Turkish top diplomat to hold talks in Indonesia
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss war in phone call

Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss war in phone call
Kalın, Hamas officials discuss Gaza ceasefire process

Kalın, Hamas officials discuss Gaza ceasefire process
Türkiye condemns Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Türkiye condemns Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque
Pashinyan pledges full normalization with Türkiye ahead of election

Pashinyan pledges full normalization with Türkiye ahead of election
WORLD Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

 President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed relations between Türkiye and the Netherlands, as well as regional and global issues, in a phone call with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, the Turkish Communications Directorate said.
ECONOMY Australia says wheat crop set to plunge

Australia says wheat crop set to plunge

Australia's wheat crop is set to fall by more than a quarter this season, a government report said Tuesday, as farmers face dry conditions and a surge in fuel and fertiliser prices fed by conflict in the Middle East.
SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿