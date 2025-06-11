Trump says China deal 'done', Beijing to supply rare earths

WASHINGTON
U.S. President Donald Trump touted Wednesday an agreement reached between Washington and Beijing after two days of trade talks, saying China would supply "magnets, and any necessary rare earths" to the world's biggest economy.

The issue of rare earth exports was a key sticking point in negotiations in London, and Trump added that Washington in turn would allow Chinese students to remain at U.S. colleges after the deal -- which is subject to his and Chinese leader Xi Jinping's final approval.

Russia's military economy showing signs of fatigue
﻿