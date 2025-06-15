Trump pocketed over $57 mln from crypto coin sales

Trump pocketed over $57 mln from crypto coin sales

WASHINGTON
Trump pocketed over $57 mln from crypto coin sales

U.S. President Donald Trump pocketed more than $57 million from token sales by the crypto venture he and his sons helped launch last year, according to federal financial disclosure forms released by the White House.

The more than 230-page document issued by the Office of Government Ethics, lists the U.S. president's holdings including stocks, dividends, real estate and investment portfolios.

It showed that Trump raked in $57.4 million from the sale of World Liberty Financial tokens.

Trump and his sons helped launch the cryptocurrency investment and lending platform ahead of last year's election, raising conflict of interest concerns especially after he went on to win.

He lent his name to this new company and launched a "Trump" memecoin in January, just hours before his inauguration.

World Liberty Financial had issued 100 billion tokens, of which some 22.5 billion were allocated to the Trump-affiliated company DT Marks Defi.

The document also provides an overview of the royalties that Trump has received through the sale of branded products and licensing agreements around the world.

For instance, he earned $2.8 million from watches and $2.5 million from perfumes and sneakers.

His Mar-a-Lago club in Florida also generated over $50 million in income for the president.

Trump's golf courses around the world also helped pad his coffers, allowing him to pocket $29.1 million from the one in West Palm Beach, and $110.4 from the one in Miami.

The president also received a monthly retirement payment of $6,484 from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG).

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump

Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump

    Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump

  2. Stranded Iranians turn to land routes to leave Türkiye

    Stranded Iranians turn to land routes to leave Türkiye

  3. Three arrested in connection with Manisa mayor's death

    Three arrested in connection with Manisa mayor's death

  4. Parliament OKs deputy speakers for ongoing term's second half

    Parliament OKs deputy speakers for ongoing term's second half

  5. Türkiye launches nationwide review of traffic signs amid criticism

    Türkiye launches nationwide review of traffic signs amid criticism
Recommended
Henkel’s sales reach 5.2 billion euros in first quarter of 2025

Henkel’s sales reach 5.2 billion euros in first quarter of 2025
Türkiye’s export structure becomes more resilient: Study

Türkiye’s export structure becomes more resilient: Study
Turkish, Chinese companies to build 5 GW solar cell factory

Turkish, Chinese companies to build 5 GW solar cell factory
Aselsan expands presence in Asia-Pacific region

Aselsan expands presence in Asia-Pacific region
New bill to simplify obtaining permits for energy projects

New bill to simplify obtaining permits for energy projects
Boeing lowers 2044 global air fleet outlook amid supply woes

Boeing lowers 2044 global air fleet outlook amid supply woes
WORLD At least 9 injured in Israel after fresh Iranian missile strike

At least 9 injured in Israel after fresh Iranian missile strike

At least nine people were injured in northern and southern Israel following a fresh wave of Iranian missile attacks, Israeli authorities said Sunday.

ECONOMY Henkel’s sales reach 5.2 billion euros in first quarter of 2025

Henkel’s sales reach 5.2 billion euros in first quarter of 2025

Henkel posted consolidated sales of around 5.2 billion euros in the first quarter of 2025.

SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿