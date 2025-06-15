Trump pocketed over $57 mln from crypto coin sales

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump pocketed more than $57 million from token sales by the crypto venture he and his sons helped launch last year, according to federal financial disclosure forms released by the White House.

The more than 230-page document issued by the Office of Government Ethics, lists the U.S. president's holdings including stocks, dividends, real estate and investment portfolios.

It showed that Trump raked in $57.4 million from the sale of World Liberty Financial tokens.

Trump and his sons helped launch the cryptocurrency investment and lending platform ahead of last year's election, raising conflict of interest concerns especially after he went on to win.

He lent his name to this new company and launched a "Trump" memecoin in January, just hours before his inauguration.

World Liberty Financial had issued 100 billion tokens, of which some 22.5 billion were allocated to the Trump-affiliated company DT Marks Defi.

The document also provides an overview of the royalties that Trump has received through the sale of branded products and licensing agreements around the world.

For instance, he earned $2.8 million from watches and $2.5 million from perfumes and sneakers.

His Mar-a-Lago club in Florida also generated over $50 million in income for the president.

Trump's golf courses around the world also helped pad his coffers, allowing him to pocket $29.1 million from the one in West Palm Beach, and $110.4 from the one in Miami.

The president also received a monthly retirement payment of $6,484 from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG).