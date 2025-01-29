Trump offers federal workers exit package with 8 months’ pay

Trump offers federal workers exit package with 8 months’ pay

WASHINGTON
Trump offers federal workers exit package with 8 months’ pay

President Donald Trump has offered most federal workers the option to leave their jobs in exchange for eight months severance, in his most radical move yet to drastically overhaul the government.

The announcement, apparently inspired by Elon Musk's uncompromising management of his companies, followed an attempted freeze on federal funding also ordered by Trump that opponents blasted as unconstitutional.

The emailed severance offer put the lives of U.S. civil servants into disarray hours after the healthcare system for millions of low-income Americans was disrupted in the confusion of the decision to cut off federal aid.

A senior administration official told NBC News that the White House expects between five and 10 percent of federal staff to quit and around $100 billion in savings.

The email to public workers resembled a message that was sent to Twitter employees when it was taken over by Musk in late 2022 that asked for an emailed response if they wanted to stay at the company that was later renamed X.

Musk, who spent over $270 million to help Trump and other Republicans win election, has been tapped to lead a new Department of Government Efficiency aiming to make massive cuts to federal spending.

Federal workers wishing to take the deal were asked to reply to the email with the word "resign" written into the body of the email.

The moves were Trump's latest shock-and-awe steps since he took office a week ago, vowing to force the U.S. government and its employees to back his right-wing political goals or face retribution.

Potentially trillions of dollars in federal grants, loans and other aid faced possible suspension by the White House halt in aid, but a federal judge suspended the order shortly before it was to take effect on Jan. 28 afternoon.

Judge Loren AliKhan halted the order until at least on Jan. 27, after several non-profit groups filed suit claiming it was illegal.

Attorneys general of over 20 Democratic-led states later filed a separate suit seeking to block the order.

Even before the order was set to begin, online portals used to access the Medicaid health insurance program for poor families and disabled individuals became inaccessible.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the drastic move as part of Trump's bid to make the government "good stewards of taxpayer dollars."

The freeze is not a "blanket" stop on spending, but a tool to check that "every penny that is going out the door is not conflicting with the executive orders and actions that this president has taken," Leavitt said.

She listed as examples racial equality and climate change programs that Trump has vowed to eradicate and did not answer a question about whether Medicaid recipients would be cut off.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan

Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan

    Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan

  2. Russian delegation backs Syria's 'integrity, sovereignty' in first trip

    Russian delegation backs Syria's 'integrity, sovereignty' in first trip

  3. Türkiye, two key powers agree on connectivity projects

    Türkiye, two key powers agree on connectivity projects

  4. Erdoğan vows accountability after hotel fire in Bolu

    Erdoğan vows accountability after hotel fire in Bolu

  5. Justice minister backs probe into Halk TV journalists

    Justice minister backs probe into Halk TV journalists
Recommended
Citi expects ‘strong recovery’ in Turkish banking earnings

Citi expects ‘strong recovery’ in Turkish banking earnings
Renewables help Türkiye save $15 billion in gas imports

Renewables help Türkiye save $15 billion in gas imports
Locals’ total financial assets grew 32 percent last year

Locals’ total financial assets grew 32 percent last year
Dutch chip giant ASMLs net income dip in 2024

Dutch chip giant ASML's net income dip in 2024
Sony names new CEO in management reshuffle

Sony names new CEO in management reshuffle
Nestle to invest $1 billion in Mexico operations over three years

Nestle to invest $1 billion in Mexico operations over three years
WORLD Russian delegation backs Syrias integrity, sovereignty in first trip

Russian delegation backs Syria's 'integrity, sovereignty' in first trip

A high-level Russian delegation in Syria expressed support for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity following the fall of Bashar al-Assad, Moscow's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
ECONOMY Citi expects ‘strong recovery’ in Turkish banking earnings

Citi expects ‘strong recovery’ in Turkish banking earnings

A strong recovery in Turkish banking earnings is expected this year, now that the rate-cutting cycle is well underway, Citi has said in a new report.
SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿