Trump blames Biden for ‘bad parts of the economy’

Trump blames Biden for ‘bad parts of the economy’

WASHINGTON
Trump blames Biden for ‘bad parts of the economy’

Empty shelves are seen as a woman shops for items at a Dollar Tree store on April 28, 2025 in Alhambra, California.

Donald Trump said that the "good parts" of today's U.S. economy flow from his policies while the bad can be blamed on his predecessor Joe Biden, who "did a terrible job."

"Ultimately, I take responsibility for everything," the U.S. president said in an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" talk show.

"But I've only just been here for a little more than three months."

At a time of mixed economic signals and mounting concerns over his aggressive use of tariffs, Trump said "certain aspects" of the economy are his doing. "I was able to get down the costs," he said.

"I think the good parts are the Trump economy and the bad parts are the Biden economy because he's done a terrible job."

While surveys point to growing public concern over the economy, most official indicators are not yet flashing red, with unemployment last month at a moderate 4.2 percent and inflation in March at 2.3 percent, just above the Federal Reserve's target.

But Fed bankers and others have downgraded their predictions for the world's leading economy, pointing to slowing growth and rising inflation and unemployment.

Asked whether a U.S. recession is possible, Trump said, "Anything can happen."

"This is a transition period," he said, adding that ultimately "we're going to do fantastically" with "the greatest economic boom in history."

Trump said the Chinese "want to make a deal very badly," and he anticipated eventually lowering the tariff rate.

The billionaire Republican has been a sharp and persistent critic of Fed chair Jerome Powell -- whom Trump appointed in 2018, during his first term, telling NBC that "he should lower interest rates."

Now is the "perfect time" to do so, he said.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir
LATEST NEWS

  1. India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

    India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

  2. Türkiye slams Netanyahu government over its decision to expand occupation in Gaza

    Türkiye slams Netanyahu government over its decision to expand occupation in Gaza

  3. Israeli army fire kills 30 more Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza

    Israeli army fire kills 30 more Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza

  4. Germany's Merz elected chancellor after surprise setback

    Germany's Merz elected chancellor after surprise setback

  5. Erdoğan warns against 'abuse' of press freedom

    Erdoğan warns against 'abuse' of press freedom
Recommended
DoorDash agrees $3.9 billion takeover of Deliveroo

DoorDash agrees $3.9 billion takeover of Deliveroo
White goods output, sales plunge in first quarter

White goods output, sales plunge in first quarter
Automotive industry’s exports surpass $3.1 billion last month

Automotive industry’s exports surpass $3.1 billion last month
Türkiye eyes becoming one of top tourism destinations in the world

Türkiye eyes becoming one of top tourism destinations in the world
UN warns of unsettling development slowdown in 2024

UN warns of 'unsettling' development slowdown in 2024
Ford sees $1.5 bln tariff hit this year, suspends 2025 forecast

Ford sees $1.5 bln tariff hit this year, suspends 2025 forecast
OpenAI abandons plan to become for-profit company

OpenAI abandons plan to become for-profit company
WORLD India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

India said Wednesday it carried out "precision strikes at terrorist camps" in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir, days after it blamed Islamabad for a deadly attack on the Indian side of the contested region.

ECONOMY DoorDash agrees $3.9 billion takeover of Deliveroo

DoorDash agrees $3.9 billion takeover of Deliveroo

U.S. delivery service DoorDash has agreed to take over U.K. peer Deliveroo in a deal worth 2.9 billion pounds ($3.9 billion), according to a joint statement Tuesday.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿