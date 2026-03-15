Truckers hopeful new gate will ease freight to Europe

Truckers hopeful new gate will ease freight to Europe

EDİRNE
Truckers hopeful new gate will ease freight to Europe

Truck drivers carrying Turkish exports to Europe are expressing optimism about plans to open a second customs gate just north of the country’s busiest land border crossing, officials and drivers said on March 15.

Announced by Trade Minister Ömer Bolat earlier in the week, the move is aimed at easing congestion at major border points including the Kapıkule, Hamzabeyli and İpsala crossings. Bolat said the new facility would speed up freight movements and expand commercial transport capacity between Türkiye and Europe.

“Right now, many drivers spend long hours waiting in line,” trucker Adnan Küçük told state-run Anadolu Agency. “An alternative gate will be a solution for road transport. Everyone wants to get to Europe and back faster, and I believe this will help strengthen our exports.”

Other drivers echoed those sentiments. Orhan Yazıcı said a second gate could reduce waiting times significantly and benefit both drivers and logistics companies. “It will bring positive results for all,” he said.

Müslüm Güven said he expects shorter delays at the border, while Halil Aydın suggested that additional improvements at the existing checkpoint could further speed crossings.

Türkiye's land borders with Bulgaria are among the busiest freight routes for goods headed to European markets. Officials have long sought to modernize and expand processing capacity to handle increasing traffic and reduce bottlenecks that affect supply chains and transport costs.

 

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