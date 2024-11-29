TRT World Forum 2024 begins in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The prestigious organization of TRT, which shapes the global agenda, is being held for the eighth time this year. Experts in various fields, including academics, politicians, civil society workers, think tank specialists, bureaucrats, and journalists, will meet in Istanbul for two days to address important global issues.

The event will begin with an opening speech by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Since 2017, President Erdoğan has made significant contributions to shaping both Türkiye’s and the world’s agenda through his speeches at the TRT World Forum.

Among the topics to be discussed on the first day of the forum are “Elections 2024 in US and EU Members: What Lies Ahead for Global Democracy?”, “Transforming Tomorrow: The Power of Eco-Regeneration”, and “Türkiye’s Path Forward: Fostering Dialogue and Containing Global Crises.”

Eight Years of Tradition: TRT World Forum

First held in 2017, the TRT World Forum is considered one of the largest forums in the media sector worldwide. To date, 61 open sessions and 67 roundtable meetings have been hosted. Over the past seven years, 767 speakers and thousands of participants have attended the forum.

This year, nearly 150 speakers from more than 30 countries will participate in the event. Participants will aim to develop solution-oriented proposals by addressing the key issues on the global agenda during the open sessions and roundtable discussions.

TRT World Forum 2024 can be followed live on TRT World Forum’s official YouTube and X accounts.