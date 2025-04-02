Istanbul prosecutors launch probe into boycott calls

İSTANBUL
The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has announced the initiation of an investigation into calls for economic boycotts, including those linked to the "no buy day" appeals for April 2.

The prosecutor’s office determined that “divisive rhetoric" on traditional and social media aimed at hindering the economic activity of a segment of society constituted “hatred and discrimination” and “incitement to hatred and hostility,” an official statement said on April 1.

Local media reported that the new investigation is to be merged with ongoing investigations into physical and verbal violence committed against certain businesses.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) launched an initiative and explicitly named a group of brands, accusing them of aligning with the government while disregarding the opposition, and urged the public to boycott them. This move came in response to the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu last month on corruption charges that led to mass protests across the country.

On April 1, hours before the prosecutor’s office launched its investigation, CHP leader Özgür Özel posted on social media a call for a general boycott ending all purchases on April 2.

The appeal for no buy day is in protest of the arrests of both İmamoğlu and 301 university students who were rounded up in the protests.

"Stop all purchases! Supermarkets, online shopping, restaurants, petrol stations, cafes, bills – buy nothing," Özel declared, urging his supporters to harness their consumer power.

This plea echoes a prior appeal made by student groups advocating for economic resistance.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat condemned the calls for boycotts as "economic sabotage" and emphasized that businesses suffering losses due to the boycotts would have the right to pursue legal action for damages.

Bolat visited local merchants on April 2, expressing his solidarity with them.

"April 2 will be a historic day for the Turkish economy. Those who create, who produce, will win. Those who try to destroy and halt progress will lose," Bolat stated.

"Today is a day for solidarity with local businesses, for protecting the national economy and for supporting production, consumption, trade, labor and employment."

His social media posts included photos of himself shopping as part of his campaign.

In a separate statement the day before, Bolat called on citizens to ignore the boycott appeals and continue shopping to help grow the economy.

"Let's boost the numbers and show that trade is flourishing in Türkiye," he urged. His social media posts included photos of himself shopping as part of his campaign.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya also denounced the boycott calls as "economic sabotage" aimed at “undermining Türkiye’s economic independence,” accusing them of being a direct attack on the national economy.

Several cabinet members echoed similar sentiments, with Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç labeling the systematic boycott calls as a coordinated smear campaign against the economic system.

 

