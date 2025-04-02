China practices hitting key ports, energy sites in Taiwan drills

BEIJING

China's military said it practiced hitting key ports and energy sites during "live-fire" drills on Wednesday as part of exercises aimed at Taiwan, the democratic island it claims as its own.

The surprise maneuvers were criticized by Washington as "intimidation tactics" and come after Taiwan President Lai Ching-te called China a "foreign hostile force."

Named "Strait Thunder-2025A," the drills are located in the middle and southern parts of the strait, the military said, which is a vital artery for global shipping.

The military said it held "long-range live-fire drills" and practiced hitting "simulated targets of key ports and energy facilities" during the exercises.

Wednesday's exercises aim to "test the troops' capabilities" in areas such as "blockade and control, and precision strikes on key targets," said Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman of the Chinese military's Eastern Theater Command.

Taipei has condemned China's drills.

The island of 23 million people is a potential flashpoint between China and the United States, which is Taiwan's most important security partner.

The U.S. State Department said Beijing's "aggressive" military activities and rhetoric towards Taiwan "only serve to exacerbate tensions and put the region's security and the world's prosperity at risk."

Chinese leaders vigorously oppose Washington's support for Taiwan and detest Lai, who they call a "separatist."