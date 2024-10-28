Trial in newborn health care scandal to begin on Nov 18

Trial in newborn health care scandal to begin on Nov 18

ISTANBUL
Trial in newborn health care scandal to begin on Nov 18

An Istanbul court has accepted an indictment regarding a health care scandal involving the deaths of newborns linked to fraudulent admissions to intensive care units.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Nov. 18. The 1,399-page indictment accuses 47 defendants of admitting infants into these units to exploit Türkiye's social security system. Twenty-two of the accused are currently in custody.

According to the indictment, the suspects manipulated the infants’ medical records to appear more critical than they were, prolonging their stays to increase profits.

Authorities say the actions resulted in at least 12 deaths due to infections in unsanitary intensive care units and left surviving infants with long-term disabilities.

The indictment claimed that profits from the fraudulent admissions were divided among health care workers and members of the "newborn gang" involved.

In addition, it alleges the defendants made further financial gains by selling drugs illegally obtained for use outside the hospital.

The investigation began in March 2023 after a complaint was filed through Türkiye's presidential communication center CİMER. The Health Ministry has since revoked the licenses of 10 private hospitals linked to the scheme, with patients transferred to alternative facilities.

The alleged gang leader, Fırat Sarı, faces potential sentences ranging from 177 years and six months to 582 years and nine months. Another key suspect İlker Gönen was charged with similar offenses.

Gıyasettin Mert Özdemir could face 180 years to 589 years and nine months in prison. Prosecutors have sought sentences of 10 to 437 years and six months for 18 additional suspects, including doctors, nurses and health care workers.

Prosecutors have also requested the closure of the implicated hospitals and seizure of their assets.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, British top diplomats reaffirm strategic ties

Turkish, British top diplomats reaffirm strategic ties

LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, British top diplomats reaffirm strategic ties

    Turkish, British top diplomats reaffirm strategic ties

  2. Atatürk Pavilion draws local and foreign visitors

    Atatürk Pavilion draws local and foreign visitors

  3. US voices concern on 'horrifying' Israeli strike in Gaza

    US voices concern on 'horrifying' Israeli strike in Gaza

  4. Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

    Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

  5. Climate change driving 'record threats to health'

    Climate change driving 'record threats to health'
Recommended
Scientists, local officials to convene on Gulf of İzmir pollution

Scientists, local officials to convene on Gulf of İzmir pollution
Wildfire in Denizli successfully contained

Wildfire in Denizli successfully contained
Turkish envoy to UN announces joint letter urging arms embargo on Israel

Turkish envoy to UN announces joint letter urging arms embargo on Israel
Champions of 36th Bodrum Cup announced

Champions of 36th Bodrum Cup announced
Iconic Ayder Plateau fully restored

Iconic Ayder Plateau fully restored

Erdoğan emphasizes Türkiye’s historic legacy, calls for unity on Republic Day

Erdoğan emphasizes Türkiye’s historic legacy, calls for unity on Republic Day
Authorities detain over 200 ISIL suspects

Authorities detain over 200 ISIL suspects
WORLD Turkish, British top diplomats reaffirm strategic ties

Turkish, British top diplomats reaffirm strategic ties

Turkish and British top diplomats have reaffirmed strategic ties between the two NATO allies as they discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties and regional and international conflicts.

ECONOMY Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

Türk Telekom has released its first Integrated Annual Report titled "Building a Sustainable Future is Worth All the Effort," detailing its financial performance and long-term value creation goals alongside its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) achievements.

SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿