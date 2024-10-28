Trial in newborn health care scandal to begin on Nov 18

ISTANBUL

An Istanbul court has accepted an indictment regarding a health care scandal involving the deaths of newborns linked to fraudulent admissions to intensive care units.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Nov. 18. The 1,399-page indictment accuses 47 defendants of admitting infants into these units to exploit Türkiye's social security system. Twenty-two of the accused are currently in custody.

According to the indictment, the suspects manipulated the infants’ medical records to appear more critical than they were, prolonging their stays to increase profits.

Authorities say the actions resulted in at least 12 deaths due to infections in unsanitary intensive care units and left surviving infants with long-term disabilities.

The indictment claimed that profits from the fraudulent admissions were divided among health care workers and members of the "newborn gang" involved.

In addition, it alleges the defendants made further financial gains by selling drugs illegally obtained for use outside the hospital.

The investigation began in March 2023 after a complaint was filed through Türkiye's presidential communication center CİMER. The Health Ministry has since revoked the licenses of 10 private hospitals linked to the scheme, with patients transferred to alternative facilities.

The alleged gang leader, Fırat Sarı, faces potential sentences ranging from 177 years and six months to 582 years and nine months. Another key suspect İlker Gönen was charged with similar offenses.

Gıyasettin Mert Özdemir could face 180 years to 589 years and nine months in prison. Prosecutors have sought sentences of 10 to 437 years and six months for 18 additional suspects, including doctors, nurses and health care workers.

Prosecutors have also requested the closure of the implicated hospitals and seizure of their assets.