Trendyol inks cooperation deal with Fawaz Alhokair Group

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s leading e-commerce platform Trendyol has signed a cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabian retail company Fawaz Alhokair Group.

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, Presidential Investment Office head Burak Dağlıoğlu, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih, Trendyol Group President Çağlayan Çetin and Fawaz Alhokair Group CEO Mohamad Mourad attended the signing ceremony held on the sideline of the sixth Future Investment Initiative (FII).

Nebati and a Turkish delegation were in Riyadh to attend the sixth edition of the FII held between Oct. 25 and 27.
Under the agreement, Trendyol will supply products manufactured in Türkiye to customers in Saudi Arabia and explore opportunities to grow in the Saudi market, including opening physical stores there.

Çetin thanked Nebati and his Saudi counterpart for their support in helping forge the cooperation between the two companies. “Initially, products manufactured in some 600 factories in Türkiye will be exported to Saudi Arabia via e-commerce. This deal will help Turkish producers and sellers have access to the Saudi market,” he said.

For his part, Nebati said that Türkiye is an important country in the global supply chain with its strong and flexible production infrastructure, skilled labor force and competitive R&D and technology ecosystem.

“Those features offer important opportunities to develop cooperation in the region,” he added. International investors, who trust Turkish tech entrepreneurs, help Turkish companies to open to the world markets, Dağlıoğlu said.

Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae slammed into the Philippines on Oct. 29, after unleashing flash floods and landslides that left at least 45 people dead according to a sharply revised official tally.
