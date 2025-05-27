Trendyol, Castle Investments to build $500 million data center

Trendyol, Castle Investments to build $500 million data center

ISTANBUL
Trendyol, Castle Investments to build $500 million data center

Türkiye’s leading e-commerce platform Trendyol has announced that it will join forces with Castle Investments to develop and operate a cutting-edge data center in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The project, dubbed Ankara Data Hub, will offer 48 megawatts of IT capacity, making it one of the largest and most advanced facilities in the region.

The center will be Uptime Tier III certified and is designed to meet the technological needs of hyperscalers, cloud service providers and local enterprises.

The partnership between Trendyol and Castle Investments, founded by data center veteran Tarek Al Ashram, was formalized through a Shareholders’ Agreement signed in Dubai. The event was attended by high-level officials, including Omar Sultan Al Olama, the UAE minister of artificial intelligence, digital economy, and remote work applications, and Mustafa Varank, the chair of the Committee on Industry, Trade, Energy, Natural Resources, Information, and Technology in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

“Trendyol's leadership is built on its world-class technological solutions and smart data applications,” said Çaglayan Çetin, president of Trendyol Group.

“The Ankara Data Center project will significantly enhance the quality of service we offer to our rapidly growing local and international customer base,” he added.

Al Ashram described the project as transformative for the region.

“This partnership represents a major step forward in shaping the future of digital infrastructure in the region,” he said.

Trendyol is expected to occupy a significant portion of the data center’s capacity to support its expanding operations, while the remaining capacity will be open to other cloud and enterprise customers.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

    Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

  2. Netanyahu says Israeli army killed senior Hamas leader

    Netanyahu says Israeli army killed senior Hamas leader

  3. Istanbul city planner marries in prison ceremony

    Istanbul city planner marries in prison ceremony

  4. ICC was preparing for another case against Israel: Report

    ICC was preparing for another case against Israel: Report

  5. Greece detains Turkish nationals over shooting on intel officers

    Greece detains Turkish nationals over shooting on intel officers
Recommended
Economic confidence index flat in May

Economic confidence index flat in May
Kızılelma jet drone aces aggressive maneuver test

Kızılelma jet drone aces aggressive maneuver test
Pasifik Eurasia joins forces with China Railway for Middle Corridor

Pasifik Eurasia joins forces with China Railway for Middle Corridor
Osman Gazi platform set to double Black Sea gas output by 2026

Osman Gazi platform set to double Black Sea gas output by 2026
Trump Media to raise about $2.5 bln for bitcoin treasury

Trump Media to raise about $2.5 bln for 'bitcoin treasury'
Imported fruits back in Syrias markets

Imported fruits back in Syria's markets
Starship megarocket blows up over Indian Ocean in latest bumpy test

Starship megarocket blows up over Indian Ocean in latest bumpy test
WORLD Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia said Wednesday it had drafted a peace "memorandum" outlining its terms for ending the Ukraine conflict and would present it to Kiev at a second round of direct talks in Istanbul next Monday.
ECONOMY Economic confidence index flat in May

Economic confidence index flat in May

Türkiye's economic confidence index edged up to 96.7 in May, marking a slight month-on-month increase of 0.05 percent, according to data released on May 28 by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko fans were in seventh heaven on May 26 after their club became the Euroleague champion for the second time in club history the previous night.
﻿