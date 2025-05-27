Trendyol, Castle Investments to build $500 million data center

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s leading e-commerce platform Trendyol has announced that it will join forces with Castle Investments to develop and operate a cutting-edge data center in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The project, dubbed Ankara Data Hub, will offer 48 megawatts of IT capacity, making it one of the largest and most advanced facilities in the region.

The center will be Uptime Tier III certified and is designed to meet the technological needs of hyperscalers, cloud service providers and local enterprises.

The partnership between Trendyol and Castle Investments, founded by data center veteran Tarek Al Ashram, was formalized through a Shareholders’ Agreement signed in Dubai. The event was attended by high-level officials, including Omar Sultan Al Olama, the UAE minister of artificial intelligence, digital economy, and remote work applications, and Mustafa Varank, the chair of the Committee on Industry, Trade, Energy, Natural Resources, Information, and Technology in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

“Trendyol's leadership is built on its world-class technological solutions and smart data applications,” said Çaglayan Çetin, president of Trendyol Group.

“The Ankara Data Center project will significantly enhance the quality of service we offer to our rapidly growing local and international customer base,” he added.

Al Ashram described the project as transformative for the region.

“This partnership represents a major step forward in shaping the future of digital infrastructure in the region,” he said.

Trendyol is expected to occupy a significant portion of the data center’s capacity to support its expanding operations, while the remaining capacity will be open to other cloud and enterprise customers.