Treasury sells $2 billion of 7-year Eurobond

ANKARA
The Treasury has sold $2 billion of a dollar-denominated bond due in 2032 as part of its 2025 external borrowing program.

The Treasury earlier this week mandated Bank of America, BNP Paribas, HSBC and Morgan Stanley for the bond issue.

The seven-year bond has a coupon rate of 7.25 percent and a yield to investors of 7.45 percent, the Treasury said in a statement, adding that the proceeds of the issue will be transferred to its accounts on May 29.

The offering attracted an orderbook of more than two-and-half times the actual issue size from over 140 accounts, it noted.

“Thirty-eight percent of the issue has been sold to investors in the U.K., 30 percent in the U.S., 15 percent in Türkiye, 13 percent in other European countries and 4 percent in other countries,” the Treasury said.

With this transaction, a total of $4.50 billion has been raised from the international capital markets in 2025, according to the Treasury.

In February, the Treasury raised $2.5 billion through a seven-year dollar-denominated bond, which has a coupon rate of 7.13 percent and a yield to investors of 7.2 percent.

This offering in February attracted an order book of close to three times the actual issue size from over 200 accounts.

